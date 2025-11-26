Ryan Garcia taunted his nemesis Devin Haney, telling him on social media that Bill Haney isn’t his “real dad. I’m his real dad.” That’s a reference to his victory over Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) a year ago on April 20, 2024.

Many fans believe that Devin was mentally affected by that defeat, as he’s appeared nervous about getting hit in his two fights since.

Bill Haney Pushes Rolly Showdown

Ryan (24-2, 20 KOs) is going to challenge Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title on February 21, 2026. Bill Haney posted on social media today that he wants Devin to face WBA 147 champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on the same card as Ryan vs. Barrios.

The idea behind that would be to show how superior Devin is to Garcia by his beating Romero, a fighter who defeated Ryan earlier this year on May 2. It would also create more interest in the Garcia vs. Haney 2 rematch. It could go wrong if Rolly defeats Haney. That would be a disaster for Devin and Bill.

Ryan Reignites “Real Dad” Taunt

“I’m going to be fighting for the WBC 147-lb championship. I’m following up with my rival. Devin Haney fought a good fight. It’s my turn to do my job, because we all want to see that. We all want to run that back,” said Ryan Garcia on social media, talking about his next fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21, 2026.

Haney defeated WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. by a 12-round unanimous decision last Saturday night, November 23, in Riyadh. Devin got the win, but it didn’t qualify as a “good fight.” Haney did a lot of holding and landed only 70 punches.

“I’m still going to show him whose the big dog, who his real dad is. Bill’s not his real dad. I’m his real dad,” said Garcia about Devin Haney. “I want you guys to go over this page and tell him that. I’m his real daddy. When you get an a** whooping like that from pillar to post, I’m his real dad, and that’s facts.”

What Happens If Both Men Lose?

If Ryan loses to Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) and or if Haney gets beaten by Rolly, a rematch may not happen between them immediately without them rebuilding for at least one fight. Turki Alalshikh would be put in a bad spot by financing the Ryan-Haney rematch with either of them coming off a loss. For Ryan, that would be his second consecutive loss.

“This is the new era of boxing. People have got to lie. They got to set you up. They got to take victories away from you. It’s cool. I’m going to come right back and get all back,” said Ryan Garcia, sending a message to Haney.