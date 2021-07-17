Josh Taylor Says He Would “Absolutely Destroy” Gervonta Davis

Currently fighting in the same weight class, 140 pounds, unified champion Josh Taylor and Gervonta Davis, who claimed a version of the WBA belt in his last fight, could give us a great fight if they did meet.

Taylor, who has his eyes on the welterweight division (and a massive fight with Terence Crawford), will next face mandatory challenger Jack Catterall (who is no pushover, by the way) – and if victorious, he will then look at his options.

If Crawford agrees to face Taylor, this is almost certainly the massive fight the Scottish hero will take. If not, who knows, maybe Taylor would fight Tank.

There have been a good deal of back and forth verbals from these two, and we fans would certainly love to see the fight go down.

Speaking with Boxing Social, Taylor, 18-0(13), said he would not only defeat Davis, 25-0(24) but that he would “absolutely destroy” his fellow southpaw.

“He is a very, very good fighter; he is very skillful,” Taylor said of Tank. “But he was getting outboxed there by Mario Barrios, and he hit him with that body shot, and it was the start of the end.

But listen, I’d absolutely destroy him. It’s a good fight, it’s a big fight, but I would absolutely take him to bits. I would absolutely smash him to pieces.”

Taylor made it clear he is not calling Tank out; he is simply annoyed by how Davis is calling himself a champion at 140 – this is the weight Taylor unified in beating Oscar Valdez in a brilliant display in May.

There is no doubt Taylor is THE champ at 140, and Davis’ claim to be a champ at the weight is a spurious one. But this doesn’t mean a Taylor-Davis fight would not be a big deal and potentially a great fight.

Would Taylor really destroy Davis? Or would we see a good, hard fight? Somewhere in between, maybe? Taylor is coming off a great, great win, while Tank is coming off a good win, him having taken a fight that was at least a bit of a risk.

Taylor wants a massive mega-fight next year, and again, it might come against Crawford. But Davis would be a superb rival for Taylor in 2022.

But who would be the A-side, especially if the fight took place in America?