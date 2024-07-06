Johnny Fisher Wipes Out Alen Babic Inside A Round – Boxing Results

What was widely expected to be a heavyweight war instead turned out to be an absolute wipeout. Tonight in London, at the Copper Box, unbeaten Johnny Fisher blew away Alen Babic in less than a minute. Fisher came out fast, his first big right hand sending Babic sideways, and the writing was already fully on the wall.

Letting go with both hands, Fisher dropped Babic heavily. “The Savage” jumped back up, but his legs betrayed him, with the hurt fighter doing a silly dance, and the referee made the fight call in, waving it off. The time was just 36 seconds. 25 year old Fisher is now 12-0(11), while 33 year old Babic falls to 12-2(11).

Fisher, with an army of fans cheering him on, was expected to be tested hard tonight. Instead, he won in a flash and is now on his way to bigger fights. It’s tough to rate tonight’s performance from Fisher, as Babic was unable to get anything going. Fisher, we know, can bang, but the expected chin test failed to come, and Babic was blown away.

Before tonight’s fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said that Fisher, with a win, has it in him to become one of the biggest British boxing stars. Maybe. We fans will buckle up and enjoy the ride Fisher will take us on, that’s for sure. Who next for Fisher? Who knows, but there are some good domestic fights out there for “The Romford Bull.” Fisher himself said that he wanted to fight in Australia after the fight.

As for Babic, it’s tough to see where he goes from here but into retirement. Babic gave us some thrills and spills during his career, but his punch resistance seems to have almost fully deserted him. Two first-round KO losses (almost) in a row are tough to come back from.

After punching in a quick night’s work tonight, Fisher may well get in two more fights before the end of the year. We fans want to see more from Fisher, as does Hearn.