Johnny Fisher, Dave Allen DAZN Weigh-In: Allen 265 Pounds, Fisher 245.5 Pounds

British heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen have weighed-in ahead of tomorrow night’s eagerly awaited rematch. Today on the scale, Allen came in at a heavy 265 pounds, this almost eight pounds more than he weighed for the first fight which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December. Fisher scaled 245.5 pounds, this four pounds more than he scaled for the first fight.

Fisher looks to be in very good physical shape, while Allen does look to be carrying perhaps a little too much weight. Allen was all smiles today, even as the two went face-to-face after weighing in.

Allen’s weight gamble – power or problem?

Speaking with DAZN after exiting the scale, Allen said that yes, he is a good deal heavier than he has been in some time, but he insisted that he is in “very, very good condition,” and that he is “here to do a job and I’m here to do it as early as possible.”

It sure sounds as though Allen, 23-7-2(18) might have packed on the extra weight with the idea of going for the quick finish. Allen did deck Fisher in the fifth round in the first fight, so he knows he can hurt his man. However, if Allen doesn’t get Fisher out of there quickly tomorrow, will his gas tank hold up at 265 pounds?

Fisher promises war in “The Copper Bosh” – fans expect another slugfest

After his trip to the scale, Fisher, 13-0(11) bellowed to his army of fans, “who’s ready to come into the trenches with me!”

Fisher will of course enjoy huge fan support at the fight at The Copper Box (or, as he puts is “The Copper Bosh”), and Fisher does have a point to prove, seeing how plenty of people felt the 10-round split decision win that went his way in December was undeserved.

“It’s not about what he wants to do, it’s about what I wanna do, and we’re gonna win, at all costs,” Fisher said. “Victory at all costs. I’ve been training very hard and you [the fans] give me that lift. It’s gonna be epic.”

It seems, barring a very quick win from either side, that tomorrow’s rematch will indeed be something quite special. The first fight was a real street brawl affair, and plenty of fans are expecting to see the same thing in the sequel.

Pick: Fisher to get the late stoppage this time around.

16:30 DOORS OPEN

16:45 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

Shannon Ryan (114.3 lbs / 51.85 kg) v Fara El Bousairi (114.6 lbs / 52.00 kg) – Super-Flyweight – 8 x 2 mins

Leli Buttigieg (163.6 lbs / 74.22 kg) v Novak Radulovic (161.1 lbs / 73.06 kg) – Middleweight – 6 x 3 mins

Taylor Bevan (169.8 lbs / 77.03 kg) v Juan Cruz Cacheiro (169.6 lbs / 76.94 kg) – Super-Middleweight – 6 x 3 mins

John Hedges (199.8 lbs / 90.63 kg) v Nathan Quarless (198.8 lbs / 90.18 kg) – Cruiserweight – 10 x 3 mins – vacant English title

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN