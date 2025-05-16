Fisher vs Allen 2 Preview & Prediction: Can Johnny Make Necessary Improvements?

The rematch of a somewhat controversial split-decision between Johnny Fisher and David Allen takes place this Saturday at the Cooper Box Arena in the UK live streaming on DAZN. Johnny Fisher was cruising along quite nicely until he got caught in the 5th round resulting in a knockdown. David Allen landed hard upper cuts and hooks that had Fisher appearing hurt and tired at times in the second half of the fight. Scoring at home it was a bit difficult to give many rounds to Fisher past the fourth. Granted there was some two-way action, but many of the telling punches overall were landed by Allen from rounds 5 thru 10.

Heading into the rematch this boxing podcaster believes Fisher has more he can improve on then Allen. First is the obvious of not getting knocked down again. Secondly, he could or should be in better shape that way Fisher can use his feet to circle Allen instead of standing in front of David for long spurts. At this point of Allen’s career, he is who is he is not much can be gained. In fact, one could make an argument he won’t be able to match his performance in December.

That said, Allen is sitting as a live dog anywhere from +210 to +220. If you truly think Allen will win, a decision bet is +470 or by KO +560. Overall, there is value in both fighters given Fisher by KO is +131 and by decision +164. This boxing junkie calls for another entertaining fight with the belief that Allen stood his best chance to win in the first fight. That said this hack-of-a-scribe will be betting on David Allen and waiting to see Fisher on the scale to decide what potential bet to make on him.

My Official Prediction is Johnny Fisher by Majority-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000708528769



Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio