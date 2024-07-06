Keyshawn Davis Predicts Knockout Of Miguel Madueno Tonight

Keyshawn Davis, lightweight contender, says he’s looking forward to his ten-round fight tonight against Miguel Madueno at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

#3 WBC Keyshawn (10-0, 7 KOs) thinks Madueno (31-2, 28 KOs) will come out aggressive, looking to knock him out due to the disrespect he showed him during the face-off last Friday. Keyshawn put his fist in Madeuno’s face and pointed his fingers at him within an inch.

It was the highest form of disrespect a fighter should show an opponent, and what made it even worse was that Top Rank brought Madueno on as an opponent to make Keyshawn look good. It’s a mismatch on paper.

The fist in the face and finger-pointing from Keyshawn would mean something if he were facing his former conqueror, Cuban Andy Cruz, who beat him four times in amateurs and owned him in those fights. Keyshawn doesn’t want to fight Cruz, which is understandable given what he did to him.

“I’m going to whip Miguel Madueno or whatever his name is. This is going to be a fun fight,” said Keyshawn Davis on social media, talking about his ten-round fight tonight against Miguel Madueno in Newark.

“Let me tell you why I did all this extra stuff. I had it all planned out because at the press conference, he was too calm for me,” Keyshawn continued. “He spoke calmly, like, ‘I’m going to knock Keyshawn out.’ Damn!

“So, I wanted to get him out of his character a little bit to try and ruffle his feathers a little bit. I think he’s going to come out and get on my a**. He’s going to come out and try and knock me out from round one until he gets knocked out.

“The ‘Businessman’ is back and in full effect. I’m so excited about this fight because I like when people are coming to fight,” said Keyshawn, who Top Rank has matched very carefully since he turned pro in 2021.

“I don’t like those scary a** fighters. I don’t like those respectful a** fighters. I’m not saying disrespect, but when you show too much respect, oh, you soft as hell. Don’t show me too much respect. Just respect me. I was out for six months. I am back,” said Keyshawn.

One big reason that Keyshawn’s opponents are scared is because he’s being matched against journeymen and washed-up older fighters. Top Rank hasn’t put Keyshawn in with anyone good.

After his bad experience against Nahir Albright last October, in a fight that was arguably a draw, Keyshawn has been brought back to a lower level of opposition by his promoters. Instead of Keyshawn advancing, he’s gone backward, but Top Rank had no choice after how he performed against Albright.

“Y’all don’t understand how much I love to fight, and tomorrow, I got a fight on my hands. He don’t know who he’s messing with. That’s the crazy part. His best opponent was Steve Claggett. Get out of here, and he’s good, but he ain’t neato,” said Keyshawn.

If Keyshawn loves to fight, he needs to listen to the fans and start fighting non-tomato cans because he should have been facing quality opposition right out of the gate, given that he won a silver medal in the 2020 Olympics. He lost to Andy Cruz for the fourth time when he fell apart under pressure from the Cuban talent.