William Zepeda Destroys Giovanni Cabrera in 3rd round KO – Boxing Results

#1 ranked lightweight champion William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact with a third-round knockout victory over Giovanni Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

Zepeda hurt Cabrera with a left to the body in the third, followed by another hard punch that sent him down. Cabrera was slow in getting up, resulting in the referee waving it off.

Initially, Cabrera started fast, landing a lot of nice shots to the head of Zepeda, 28, in round one. He was hitting Zepeda at will and easily moving out of range to avoid his return fire.

The fight changed in the third round, as Zepeda came out at the bell, throwing nonstop punches, making it impossible for Cabrera to block them all or get away from him. Moments later, Zepeda knocked Cabrrera down with two body shots that ended the fight.