Dave Allen Scores Brutal 5th Round KO In Rematch With Johnny Fisher – Boxing Results

Tonight at the Copper Box in London, Dave Allen left no doubt about who the better man is between himself and Johnny Fisher. Fighting for a second time, Allen and Fisher gave us another exciting fight. The ending, though, was nasty, as Allen dropped Fisher flat on his face with a sizzling left hook to the head that landed flush as an already hurt Fisher was on the ropes.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

Down and out, and very quickly being administered oxygen, Fisher was completely gone the second the shot landed. It might be looked at at the end of the year as a KO of the Year candidate. Time was 3.00 of round five, and Allen, in scoring the win of his career, improves to 24-7-2(19). Fisher, the younger man by seven years at age 26, loses for the first time in going 13-1(11).

Allen was on the front foot from the start tonight, and his right hand was quickly looking dangerous. Fisher was jabbing well and it was a fairly slow start. Fisher was again boxing well in round two, while Allen threw a wild right hand. Fisher let his hands go at the bell. Round three saw Fisher go to the body, with Allen feeling the shots were low; the referee had a word with Fisher later in the session. The two big men traded for a spell, and the action was heating up.

Round four saw more movement from Fisher, while Allen was still the aggressor. And then came a thrilling round five, a round that was punctuated by a savage one-punch KO. Allen landed a massive right hand that landed on the chin, but Fisher took the shot well. Then, a body shot from Allen hurt Fisher, and Allen went for it. Hurt and dazed, Fisher was soon down on the canvas.

Showing the kind of heart he showed in the first fight, Fisher got back up and tried to weather the storm. But as he was stuck with his back to the ropes, this with just seconds left in the round, “The Romford Bull” was sent into another dimension by Allen’s wicked left hook to the head. It was all over in a split second, “The White Rhino” scoring the biggest win and KO of his pro career.

Fisher remained prostrate on the canvas for quite some time, but thankfully, he recovered and is okay. These two British heavyweights are now 1-1, but does anyone really want to see a third fight? Allen of Doncaster felt he won the first fight back in December. Tonight he left zero doubt.