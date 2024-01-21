John Ryder Aims to Conquer “Munguia Mountain” and Claim His Rematch with Canelo

Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder will fight this Saturday night, January 27th, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be shown on DAZN at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) barely won his last fight, barely beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by a twelve-round unanimous decision last June in a clash that showed the level he’s operating at.

It was a close and exciting enough fight to deserve a rematch, but Golden Boy Promotions aren’t taking any chances by putting Munguia back in with Derevyanchenko and potentially seeing him beaten and losing out on the Canelo Alvarez fight.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) wants to use Munguia to earn a rematch with Canelo after losing to him by a twelve-round decision last May. He feels that the fight would have been a different story if he hadn’t suffered a broken nose.

Ryder Learned From Loss to Canelo

“The heart, desire, and the will to win and to keep operating at this level,” said John Ryder to Fight Hub TV when asked why he beats Jaime Munguia this Saturday night. “I want to go out at the top, and I want to get my rematch with Canelo.

“Yeah, I’d love to [have a rematch with Canelo]. I think I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot being in there with him. I think if I had my chance again, and if my nose was not broken, it could have been a different fight.”

If Ryder can keep the pressure on Munguia, and not suffer another nose injury, he’s got a heck of a chance of winning this fight. Munguia is easy to hit, and he’s not one of the elite-level super middleweights.

Golden Boy has done a good job of protecting Munguia, but they had to take a chance with this fight to give him a win over a quality opponent to try and earn a shot at Canelo.

‘I’m firmly staying at 168. No chance of moving down [to 160]. I’d have to do one leg and 175; the guys are just too big for me,” said Ryder, “I think. If Beterbiev is too big for Callum, he’s definitely too big for me, that’s for sure.

“A good performance, get the win, and push my career on to bigger and better things,” said Ryder. “We want to keep operating at the level we’ve been operating at without wasting time.