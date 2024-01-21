Gervonta’s Two-Ferrari Demand: Will It Fuel or Stall Haney Mega-Fight?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, ‘The Face of Boxing,’ says his asking price to start the negotiations for a mega-fight is “two Ferraris” delivered to his door by the Saudis for him to come to their country to face Devin Haney.

Fans on social media believe the Baltimore native, Tank Davis, is spoiled rotten, acting like a kid, and will ruin his chances of getting into the fight against Haney by immediately getting on the Saudis’ bad side with his demands.

Tank’s Power Play

“They made me mad. If they want something, they got to send something to my door, like two Ferraris or something,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on social media, expressing his anger over the Saudis.

The 29-year-old Tank Davis could be trying to angle for a bigger deal with the Saudis once they come a calling to begin negotiations.

Gervonta’s request for Ferraris from the Saudis is obviously just for starters because he’ll want a boatload of money to fight the hulking 165-lb, Haney, as he’ll be giving up an enormous amount of weight.

The WBA ‘regular’ light welterweight champion Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) appears to be bent out of shape due to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh choosing to reveal to the media his intentions on making a fight between him and Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) rather than contacting him personally.

Tank wants the superstar red carpet treatment from the Saudis, believing that he should be treated like he’d pure gold after bringing in 1 million+ PPV buys for his fight against Ryan Garcia last April.

Having to go through PBC could be the idea that has held the Saudis back, as they would have to work with Al Haymon, who might want to save his fighters for his new deal with Amazon Prime. Having them fight on another network won’t work.

Face of Boxing

With Gervonta being the so-called ‘Face of Boxing’ and coming off his massive PPV fight against Ryan Garcia, he’ll use that to get a better deal with the Saudis for a fight with Haney.

However, that may not help Tank because if His Excellency is enamored with Haney, which some believe he is, it’ll be him who gets the A-side treatment. It won’t matter that Haney’s recent fight with Regis Prograis pulled in a reported 50K PPV buys.