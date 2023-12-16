John Fury throws jabs at Tyson’s camp: “Circus” atmosphere threatens Usyk clash

John Fury insists that his son, Tyson Fury, isn’t in decline, but he feels that his training team around him are because they’re blowing smoke up his backside.

According to John, the 35-year-old WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) has “plenty of years left” in his career. It doesn’t look that way to others. It’s obviously hard for John to face the truth of what’s happened to Fury.

He’s gotten old, and whether it’s a lack of a quality training team, rich living, or just plain aging, it doesn’t help for John to stick his head in the sand to hide from what’s there to be seen. Fury is aging like an old dog, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Fury could dump his whole training team and start from scratch, but it’s not going to change things. He’s rich, getting old, and he was never that good. He got away with murder in his three fights with Deontay Wilder, should have lost twice in the first and third, and was disqualified in the second.

Since his trilogy match with Deontay Wilder in 2021, Fury has looked like a flabby, aging fighter who doesn’t have much left. He arguably lost to novice Francis Ngannou October, getting dropped and out-punched all the way through the fight.

Some think Fury should have lost his trilogy match with Wilder when the referee gave a slow count after he was dropped in the fourth.

“I never said my son was in decline because he’s not. It’s the people around him who ain’t up to much,” said John Fury to Secondsout about his son, Tyson Fury. “His training’s in decline, and his camp’s in a bigger decline. It’s not a camp; it’s a circus.

“Oleksandr Usyk’s got disciplined, professional, great people around him, and I don’t think Tyson has that. Absolutely, if he doesn’t make any adjustments, it could be,” said big John about his fear that Fury could get beaten by the 37-year-old Usyk in their undisputed clash in February.

Usyk is pretty overrated and old too, so Fury has a chance of beating him, even if he comes into the fight as flabby as he was against Ngannou. Dumping his training team probably won’t make a difference for Fury because he’s too fat, non-mobile, and slow for him to win against this type of opponent.

“I never said my son is in decline, but he’s not. The people that’s around him that aren’t up for much. He’s getting pats on the back. It’s a back-slapping job,” said John about Tyson’s training camp praising him, blowing smoke up his backside rather than giving him the cold, brutal truth.

“He’s not in decline. He’s got plenty of years left in him, but he’s got to do what’s right and make the adjustments needed for his next fight,” said John about his son Fury.