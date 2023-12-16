Deontay Wilder Says If He Cannot Get Joshua Fight Next Year He’ll Fight Ngannou Instead

We fans are hoping to see former heavyweight champs Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fight each other next year – the date set being March 9 in Saudi Arabia. However, this date coming off is reliant on both Wilder and AJ coming through okay next Saturday, when they will both appear on the early Christmas present that is the stacked “Day of Reckoning” card in Saudi.

As fans know, Wilder will face Joseph Parker, and Joshua will face Otto Wallin. Both former champs will enter the ring as favorites, but this is heavyweight boxing, and anything can happen. As such, Wilder has a Plan B. Speaking with Talk Sport, the recently turned 38-year-old said that if he cannot get the AJ fight in 2024, this will be in his next fight after he has taken care of business against Parker (and Wilder assures us he is in no way taking the former WBO heavyweight champ for granted), he will fight Francis Ngannou instead.

Wilder also said that he could end up fighting both men.

“It is going to be one or the other; it could be [both AJ and Ngannou in 2024], but I think it is going to be one or the other,” Wilder said. “It can happen that way where I see both of them, but I know for sure that I am going to get one of them, I know that for sure. So, the future is bright, and I’m looking forward to [facing] whoever I get into the ring with, whether that is one or both, I am grateful for it all.”

Wilder, who has come across as a more easygoing, polite guy lately (for sure Wilder was all compliments and best wishes towards Joshua at the presser for the December 23 card), remains one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, and that’s saying something considering how he has not fought in 14 months. The fact is, Wilder against Joshua or Wilder against Ngannou (in the ring, forget the talk of Wilder fighting in the cage; he would not stand a chance against the former UFC heavyweight king) would be huge. And very exciting.

And as Wilder says, maybe we could get both fights. First up, we have a sensational card to look forward to. This time next week, we fight fans from all over the world. We will temporarily forget all about the Yuletide season as we settle in for what should be a great night of boxing. The heavyweights pretty much dominate the card, with Wilder-Parker, Joshua-Wallin, Arslanbek Makhmudov-Agit Kabayel, and, in what could be the fight of the night, Jarrell Miller-Daniel Dubois all going down.

Which of these fights are YOU most looking forward to? And do Wilder and Joshua both get the victory next Saturday?