ESPN P4P Rankings Update: Devin Haney Moves Up

In the most recent update of ESPN’s Pound-for-Pound rankings, Terence Crawford continues to dominate as the leader, with Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk firmly holding their positions. A significant movement in the rankings is observed with Devin Haney climbing into the top 10 Pound-for-Pound. Below is the detailed list:

1. Terence Crawford – Still the big boss at number one. 40-0, 31 KOs. The welterweight division? He owns it, no questions asked. Last seen making Errol Spence Jr. wish he’d taken up ballet instead. Next in line? Probably scaring the daylights out of some other poor sap.

2. Naoya Inoue – Hanging tough at number two. 25 wins, no losses, and a terrifying 22 KOs. Junior featherweight’s his playground, and he’s the meanest kid on the block. Last fight? Making Stephen Fulton regret his life choices. Up next, Marlon Tapales on Dec. 26. Someone send flowers to Tapales’ corner, will you?

3. Oleksandr Usyk – Still lurking at number three. A clean 21-0, with 14 guys knocked silly. Heavyweight’s his stage, and he’s playing the grim reaper. Made mincemeat out of Daniel Dubois last time. Awaiting him is Tyson Fury on Feb. 17, promising a frightful encounter.

4. Canelo Alvarez – Stuck at four, but don’t let that fool you. 60-2-2, 39 KOs. Super middleweight? More like his personal punching bag. Gave Jermell Charlo a 12-round nightmare lesson. Next in line? Probably breaking more faces, as usual.

5. Dmitry Bivol – Holding steady at five. The guy’s a ghost, undefeated in 21 fights, 11 KOs. Light heavyweight champ, and he ain’t shy about it. Last seen teaching Gilberto Ramirez how not to box. Next, he’s got Lyndon Arthur on Dec. 23. Merry Christmas, Arthur.

6. Devin Haney – Moved up to six, and for good reason. Junior welterweight’s newest terror. 31-0, 15 guys still wondering what hit ’em. Last seen making Regis Prograis look like an amateur. Next? More mayhem, no doubt.

7. Artur Beterbiev – Slipped to seven, but that’s just a number. 19-0, and get this, every single win by knockout. Light heavyweight’s his kingdom, and he’s the merciless king. Anthony Yarde still having nightmares from their last fight. Next victim? Callum Smith on Jan. 13. Good luck, buddy.

8. Gervonta Davis – Creeping up to eight, leaving a trail of destruction. 29-0, 27 KOs. Lightweight division’s personal boogeyman. Last seen sending Ryan Garcia to the land of nod, painfully. Next fight? More chaos, guaranteed.

9. Shakur Stevenson – Dropped to nine, but don’t count him out. 21-0, 10 KOs. Lightweight champ with a mean streak. Edwin De Los Santos is still trying to figure out what happened last November. What’s on the horizon? Probably more beatdowns.

10. Tyson Fury – Holding the tenth position, a giant in the heavyweight division. An imposing record of 34-0-1, 24 KOs. Recently had a tough fight with Francis Ngannou. Awaiting a clash with Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17, expected to be a brutal showdown.