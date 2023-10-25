John Fury says Joshua – Wilder won’t happen on Fury vs. Usyk card on December 23rd

John Fury says Anthony Joshua will not be allowed to fight Deontay Wilder on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight championship card against Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua has expressed interest in fighting on Fury’s undercard, but that idea has already been firmly rejected by Tyson, who says that he & Wilder need to find their own card.

John says Joshua & Wilder need to “do their own thing, and if they want to fight on WBC champion Fury’s card, then Tyson won’t be on it because he doesn’t want to help them.

Some boxing fans believe the chief reason Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) doesn’t want the Joshua vs. Wilder fight on his card in December is the strong possibility that they would upstage his fight with Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs).

Fury is an excellent talker outside of the ring, but his fighting style is about as interesting as watching paint dry in the afternoon sun. His British fans overlook his dull style because they like listening to him talk outside of the ring, but American fans mainly judge him on his fighting style, and they’re not interested in his dull fights. They don’t blindly buy into Fury’s song & dance outside of the ring like his British fans.

There would likely be a lot more interest from the boxing world in the Joshua-Wilder fight than there would be for the Fury vs. Usyk contest, as they’re more entertaining to watch.

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) & former WBC champion Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) are both knockout artists who bring a lot of drama to their fights. In comparison, the 6’9″ Fury is a mauler, who wrestles & leans on his opponents. Usyk is a pure boxer, who moves and is difficult to hit.

“They have nothing to do with our network then, and what Tyson said before, he means,” said John Fury to Fight Hub TV about the Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight won’t be allowed to be given the option of fighting on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship on December 23rd in Saudi Arabia.

The Fury’s should jump at the chance of having Joshua & Wilder fight on the undercard on December 23rd because it would create more interest from boxing fans worldwide and, in theory, create more fans for Tyson, as long as he didn’t make it boring by mauling Usuyk in an ugly fight like we saw in his recent bouts.

Of course, if Fury is worried about being upstaged by Joshua-Wilder and having them steal the shot, it makes sense for them not to want them on the card.

“Let them do their own thing, let them do their own promotions,” John Fury continued about the Joshua -Wilder fight not being given the opportunity to fight on the Fury-Usyk card.

“If they want them on the bill, the big GK [Gypsy King] won’t be on it because they’ve done us no favors. We’ve given them everything they’ve asked for. They’ve tried to make us look bad; they’ve tried to make us look silly.

“We are at the top of the tree now. That guy there [Tyson Fury]. All roads lead to him, and they’ll do exactly what he says, but for my money, that won’t happen.

“How much money do you need in life?” said John when asked if Fury would grant permission for the Joshua vs. Wilder fight to take place in his career if Tyson were given a lot of money. “He’s [Fury] got tons of money. He’ll never spend what he’s got. It’s about principle now, and Gypsy people like we are, we’re big on principle.

“They [Joshua] should have took what was on the table and fell in line and accepted the position they were in. A losing position and beggars can’t be choosers, and they’re beggars. That’s all I’m going to say about that lot.

“Will he [Joshua] have a fight on the same bill as Tyson? No,” said John, referring to Joshua as a “beggar” and making it clear that he won’t be given permission to fight on Fury vs. Usyk next December.