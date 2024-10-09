Martin Bakole Says Zhilei Zhang “Ran Away,” So Now He Is Fully Focused On His Fight With Agit Kabayel

As fight fans are aware, a very good, some might say tough-to-pick heavyweight match-up between Martin Bakole and Agit Kabayel has been ordered, and the fight is now likely for December. However, as good a fight as this one is, we could have seen a heavyweight fight that even more fans would have been majorly excited to see. According to Bakole, though, Zhilei Zhang, the man Bakole wanted to fight next, “ran away” and didn’t want anything to do with the Congolese giant.

Bakole, coming off that impressive stoppage win over Jared Anderson, now faces a potentially tough night against the unbeaten Kabayel of Germany. Kabayel, 25-0(17), is coming off an impressive stoppage win of his own, this over Frank Sanchez. Bakole, 21-1(16) cannot afford to slip up now, and neither can Kabayel. But Bakole has laid into “Big Bang” for ducking him.

“I am in Congo right now, training hard for big Zhang and I just heard that Zhang has said no to the fight and that he has forgotten his shoes,” Bakole wrote on a social media post. “Big Zhang, come and get your shoes man, stop running away! I know that your team is protecting you, they don’t want you to get knocked out, so now I am focusing on Agit Kabayel.”

We don’t yet know who southpaw giant Zhang will fight next or if he has indeed “ran away” from Bakole. But one day, if he can beat Kabayel (no sure thing), hopefully Bakole and Zhang WILL collide. What a monster of a heavyweight fight that one would surely be.

For the time being, though, we have a darn good fight to look forward to, at least potentially, with Bakole and Kabayel. Credit goes out to both men for risking their ranking, and in the case of Kabayel, his unbeaten record, by taking this fight.

Who do YOU like here, Bakole or Kabayel? And will this one end via KO, whoever wins?