Jermall Charlo predicts Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero

Former two-division world champion Jermall Charlo is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to knock out challenger Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Charlo feels that WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) will need to take some rounds to figure out Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) due to his wild fighting style, so he thinks it may go to the tenth.

#1 WBC ranked Rolly has other ideas, believing that he will be too bright for Tank, who he’s made look terrible throughout the entire promotion with his trash talking.

The constant taunting by Rolly finally got to Tank on Friday, causing him to risk losing out on the fight by shoving Romero off the weigh-in stage.

That was a signal of frustration on Tank’s part, as he’d been raked over the coals by Rolly something fierce on Thursday at the final press conference. Rolly made Tank look slow on the uptake, unable to process the insults coming at him at a machine-gun pace.

Jermall picks Tank to win

“He might stop him in the tenth. Rolly gets wild, through,” said Jermall Charlo on social media about tonight’s Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero clash on Showtime PPV.

“Rolly gets wild. He’s going to have to figure that s*** out. Tank is going to have to figure that s*** out because those wild-a** mother f****,” said Charlo.

“This fight, everybody has been talking about this s*** since the first time it got announced, and the delays and s***,” said Rolly to TMZ Sport.

“This fight has been built up, I’ve been building it up for four years because I’ve been wanting the fight,” Rolly continued about him having been pushing for the fight against Tank Davis for ages.

“I’ve been wanting to fight this mother f**** for four years. But this fight is going to be the biggest boxing event this year by far. Let me tell you how the odds work. It’s based on statistics.

“So like the over and under. They do it like how many knockouts a person has and all this stuff. It’s all a math equation at the end of it.

Rolly: “I’m going to win”

“So they look at it like Tank has twice as many fights as me, so that means theoretically he should win, right? And he’s the more popular fighter, yadda, yadda, yadda, and all this stuff, you know?

“The thing is, my skillset is still relatively unknown, so it’s hard to put odds against me. But everyone that knows the skillset started betting on me, and that is why everybody in the damn betting world is betting on me.

“It’s like 80% of the people are betting money on me, and that’s a crazy amount. If you bet on Tank, you’re going to go broke. I’m going to win, and I’m going to knock him out, and I see it.

“No, I don’t feel no pressure. Everybody that bets on me is going to thank me, and I hope everybody buys me a nice dinner after this s***,” said Rolly.