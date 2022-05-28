Mike Tyson previews Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero

Mike Tyson is leaning in the direction of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to win tonight in his title defense of his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight belt against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Former heavyweight champion ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson sees Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) as an “animal,” and feels that the only way he’ll lose is when he faces a fighter that is “real smart.”

Tyson feels that Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) isn’t that guy with the ring intelligence to get the job done against Tank Davis tonight in their bout on Showtime PPV.

Most people believe the 26-year-old Rolly only possesses a puncher’s chance, and that the only route to victory for him is if he knocks out Tank.

With that said, if Tank suffers another hand injury like the one he dealt with in his last fight against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on December 5th, Rolly has the firepower & size to capitalize on that.

Beating a puncher like Rolly with just one hand might not be possible for Tank because he’s too big, too strong and too adept at cutting off the ring against his wounded prey.

“I think Rolly is a very complex fighter, he’s strong, but fighting Gervonta is another animal,” said Mike Tyson to Iron Mike Shorts. “He’s highly sophisticated, uses his height more to his advantage than his disadvantage.

“He’s built like a slugger, but he’s actually a master boxer, punches hard with both hands, great jab and it’s almost impossible to beat him at this time.

“It’s going to be a good fighter in order to beat him, real smart and tough. I don’t see Rolly doing that,” said Tyson.

“We know that Rolly isn’t an elite fighter, and we know that Tank is an elite fighter,” said Devin Haney. “So, I think Tank is doing to do what he’s got to do, and probably stop him early with a body shot. Rolly is nothing special.

“I think Tank is going to go in there and do what he got to do,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre. “I don’t know if it’s going to be quick, but don’t think Rolly has been in a fight of that magnitude to where he’s in the limelight like he is getting punched like that.”

“I think it’s a great fight and one to watch,” said Teofimo Lopez. “I’m rooting for Rolly. This is the first time that Tank is going to fight a really solid 135-pound fighter.

“Rolando Romero is someone that has the power to stop Tank’s momentum. However, he has to catch him first,” said Teofimo.