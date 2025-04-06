Tim Tszyu on the Clock: Keith Thurman Demands Contract ‘By Tonight’ After Spencer Victory

Keith Thurman posted today on social media, giving Tim Tszyu his congrats for his victory over Joey Spencer last Saturday and telling him to send the contract to him “by tonight’ for him to sign for a fight between them next.

Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) mentioned Thurman as a possible next opponent after his fourth-round knockout win over Spencer (19-2, 11 KOs) at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia.

There’s a good chance that Tszyu will choose to face ‘One Time’ Thurman next for three reasons.

It’s a winnable fight for Tim Big payday: Aussie fans will eat up a Tszyu-Thurman fight Gives the appearance that Tszyu is back to vintage form

‘Tonight’s’ Urgency

Thurman is an old 36, and not the spry fighter he’d been when he was still active, before he got married, got comfortable in his home life. Keith’s not even the guy he was three years ago when he came off a two-year layoff to defeat Mario Barrios on February 8, 2022.

Tim also said he was interested in fighting a rematch against Sebastian Fundora or taking on former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence. Thurman, 36, isn’t giving Tszyu much time to decide who he wants to fight next if tonight is the deadline for him to have a chance to face him next.

‘One Time’ Thurman uses pressure tactics to force Tim to make a quick decision because that’s his best chance for a big payday. Spence isn’t likely to accommodate Thurman for a fight because he’s still bitter about being ignored by him when he was trying to get a title shot earlier in his career.