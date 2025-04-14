Canelo Alvarez Embarks on Riyadh Journey: Aiming to Reclaim IBF Title from William Scull

Canelo Alvarez departed today for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for his fight against William Scull, live on DAZN on May 3rd.

Undercard

Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki 2

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero

Marco Verde debut vs. Michel Galvan Polina

Canelo’s Prep

It’s a fight that will allow Canelo, 34, to reclaim the IBF title to be a four-belt champion when he faces Terence Crawford in September. The selling point for that fight is that it gives the 37-year-old Crawford a chance to become a three-division undisputed champion.

Fans that follow that kind of stuff will be excited, but most people won’t care. That’s why the Scull fight is really pointless. There aren’t enough fans that care about Canelo holding the undisputed championship for his fight against Crawford.

It would be better if Canelo used the May 3rd fight to face one of the talented super middleweights like Osleys Iglesias or David Morrell. Turki should make Crawford fight one of those two as well to help create some badly needed interest in his fight with Canelo. Crawford has been too inactive since 2020 for fans to be excited about seeing him fight the Mexican star Alvarez.

In what could be a sign of worry, WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is leaving three weeks ahead of his fight against IBF champion Scull (23-0, 9 KOs).

The fight is expected to be a mismatch in favor of Canelo, but he’s taking it seriously. After the problems Alvarez had against Edgar Berlanga last September, he’s not taking any chances.

Canelo looked great in the first four rounds of the fight, but then gassed out and fought on fumes for the last eight rounds. Scull has more ability than Berlanga, which isn’t saying much. Provided he doesn’t get clipped early, the Cuban Scull could give Canelo problems in the second half.