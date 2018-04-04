Jarrell Miller talks, Wilder, Joshua, Duhaupas, More!

Undefeated heavyweight contender, Brooklyn’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller(20-0-1, 18 KO’s), hosted a media lunch in New York City on Tuesday, April 3 to discuss his upcoming, highly anticipated 12-round clash with former world title challenger Johann ‘The Reptile’ Duhaupas,(37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France set for Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing (10:00 p.m. ET/PT).





Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, Miller vs. Duhaupas is the co-feature at the massive ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’s international boxing event and will be contested as a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator. Miller is currently world ranked #3 by the WBA, WBO and IBF.

“There’s a lot of talk about other fights for me after April 28 but I’m going to continue focusing on Johann Duhaupas and not let anything affect my training. Of course I’d like the fight with Anthony Joshua.”

“I want to be a world champion in and out of the ring, not just be a heavyweight champion but live that life, giving back when I can like my work with cancer survivor Lili Weaver and I’m honored that HBO got behind that. HBO has done a great job with me and I respect them very much.”

“I was given a chance and people helped me and I want to give back when I can, it’s part of who I am as a person outside the ring.”





“I want to show Eddie Hearn and HBO what I can do in the ring every time out. I’m 310 right now but I’ll be 290 when I get in the ring, I’m a big hitter and I’ll prove it in the ring on April 28 against Johann Duhaupas or anyone else that gets in the ring with me.”

“Deontay Wilder has great punching power but Ortiz was too old to compete with him for 12-rounds. When Deontay faces a young hungry bull like myself it will be a different story.”

“Lucas Browne didn’t want to be in the ring, he was unprepared and out of shape. Dillian Whyte is not a ferocious puncher but he did what he was supposed to do however Browne wasn’t’ even trying.”

“I feel asleep watching Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker, it wasn’t a very exciting fight. Joshua wasn’t going to lose a fight in England on the scorecards. AJ has been given gifts from the amateurs through the pros. His whole career has been in England. Come to Brooklyn AJ and





I’ll show you what’s really up!”

‘Fighting smaller or older boxers isn’t going to test AJ, fight someone like me and I’ll take all his belts before leaving the ring.”

Headlining‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, advance tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Previously announced in an outstanding women’s world title unification bout, WBA Lightweight World Champion KATIE TAYLOR,(8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland returns to Barclays Center battling over 10-rounds against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA ‘La Leona’ BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

From the boxing rich country of Kazakhstan, the sport’s next big star, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, welterweight DANIYAR YELEUSSINOV will compete in a six-round bout in his can’t misspro debut.

Additionally, fighting in a scheduled 10-rounder on the undercard, fast-rising unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY will face China’s ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s).

Brooklyn police officer and undefeated lightweight prospect DIMASH ‘Lightning’ NIYAZOV, (13-0-0, 6 KO’s), will be making his Barclays Center debut in a six-round bout.

Fighting in a six-round bout on the undercard, exciting welterweight prospect JULIAN SOSA, (11-0-1, 4 KO’s), originally from Mexico, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will battle for the fifth time at Barclays Center.

Also seeing action from boxing rich Clones, Ireland, ‘Lethel’ Larry Fryers, (6-0-0, 2 KO’s), will fight in a six-round welterweight bout.

Further details on these bouts will be announced shortly.