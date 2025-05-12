Jarrell Miller Breaks His Silence On Mysterious Fabio Wardley Pull-Out

It really did come as quite a shock when trash-talking Jarrell Miller suddenly pulled out of his scheduled June 7 fight with unbeaten British heavyweight Fabio Wardley. The two had come together for a presser, and things got lively, with “Big Baby” shoving Wardley, this after he had slung all manner of insults his way. But then, Miller was out of the fight…….

As fans may have read, unbeaten Australian fighter Justis Huni, 12-0(7) has stepped in to save the show in Wardley’s hometown of Ipswich, so now we will have two unbeaten heavyweights going at it.

Miller shoves, talks, pulls out—then goes silent

But what about Miller? Why did the New Yorker withdraw from the fight we were all looking forward to?

Here, in his first public comments since the news of his departure broke, Miller, 26-1-2(22) gave his side of the story, this in a post on social media.

“There’s a lot of, ‘he said, she said’ s**t going on right now, so let’s clear it up,” Miller wrote. “Dmitry Salita is no longer my promoter. I have no promoter. I’ve been dealing with a slight setback and will be good in another week. The only person who can speak is my manager, Spencer Brown. Absolutely no one else. More updates coming soon.”

It would of course be interesting to know the full details of Miller’s “slight setback,” and if it was a shoulder or a back injury he had picked up, as some outlets reported was the case. As things stand, Miller could face a tough time as far as getting back into place for a big fight. If he had beaten Wardley, as Miller was so vocally confident it would have been the case, maybe the 36-year-old would have been banging again on the door for a world title shot.

A missed payday and a maybe with Fury?

Now, we will never know. What Miller’s next move will be will prove of interest. To some. And it might be somewhat curious to some fans that Brown, Miller’s manager, also looks after Tyson Fury. Fury recently hinted a return to the ring, so could we see Fury Vs. Miller this year? Maybe.

As for the 18-0-1(17) Wardley, if he can defeat Huni next month, his march towards the very top of the heavyweight division will carry on. Can Wardley win a world title if he gets past Huni?