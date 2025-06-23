Turki Alalshikh Unveils Ambitious Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Undercard Plans for September 13th Netflix Event

Turki Alalshikh said today that he’s planning on placing Jared Anderson vs. Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard on Netflix on September 13th. He states the main card will have four fights, and Anderson-Miller is one of them.

Canelo vs. Crawford: Undercard Details Emerge

However, that won’t be the co-feature bout. That fight could be a lightweight clash between Abdullah Mason and Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO 135-lb title. Turki mentioned the prelim card will have “six to ten” fights that will be free to watch.

Canelo Crawford: Undercard Possible

Jarrell Miller vs. Jared Anderson

Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly

It’s questionable how much interest boxing fans will have in watching Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) and Jared Anderson (18-1, 15 KOs) fight. Miller, 36, hasn’t won a fight in two years since 2023, and he looked terrible in his last two fights against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Daniel Dubois.

Miller’s PED Past Questioned

If Turki Alalshikh is going to include Jared Anderson, 25, for the undercard, he should put him in with someone with less of a checkered past. Miller has tested positive for PEDs multiple times and doesn’t qualify to be on the Canelo-Crawford undercard. A better option for Jared is Agit Kabayel, Richard Torrez Jr., Bakhodir Jalalov, or Dainer Pero.

“From the beginning, I work from the side of fans. I care about what fans want to watch,” said Turki Alalshikh to Ring Magazine, discussing the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight.

“Everyone is anticipating the undercard, of course. Huge exposure, live on Netflix. What are your plans?” said Mike Coppinger.

Turki Alalshikh on Canelo vs. Crawford Undercard Plans

“We are brainstorming now, but we are thinking about having on the undercard [Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller against Jared Anderson,” said Turki. “We will see with Top Rank and with Jared. And we will have two more fights. The main card will have four fights.”

If the idea is to save money, using Jarrell Miller as Jared Anderson for the September 13th card is reasonable. But fans don’t want to see this kind of fight. If this were 2018 or 2019, it would make sense, but not now, after all these years with Miller’s two testing positive for PEDs.

“We will have Canelo-Crawford, the co-main event, and two fights. One of them is Jared [Anderson] and Miller, if we finish it. Then there is another card that starts earlier for free [prelims] everywhere. We are thinking about putting six to ten fights for talent [translation: Young, hungry prospects].”

“This Riyadh Season event will be at night, so people can watch,” said Coppinger.

“And Netflix,” said Turki.

“And then they can watch the main event [Canelo-Crawford]. That’s going to be at 9:00 p.m. on the West Coast, right?” said Coppinger.

“I’m sure the UFC will stop when the main card starts, I think,” said Turki.