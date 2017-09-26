Jarrell Miller-Mariusz Wach likely for November 11 – A big test for “Big Baby?”

The upcoming card set for HBO on November 11 in Uniondale, New York that will be headlined by former WBA middleweight champ Danny Jacobs returning to action against the unbeaten Luis Arias, is set to get even bigger – quite literally.

According to a piece on RingTV.com, unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller, AKA “Big Baby,” will face fellow big man Mariusz Wach in a fight that will be the Brooklyn man’s HBO debut. One of the best talkers, and punchers, in the game in terms of the fast-rising contenders on the scene, Miller has fans interested. Is he the real deal, or is the one-time (briefly) MMA fighter more hype than substance?





Wach, a 6’7” operator from Poland who has been in with the best including Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin, may or may not be the fighter to provide us with the answer. Big, strong, durable and experienced, Wach is also extremely hittable, quite slow (especially in comparison to Miller who, in his last fight, an impressive stoppage win over Gerald Washington in July, displayed fast hands and reflexes despite tipping in an a whopping 298 pounds) and he is the older man by eight years at age 37.

Can Miller chop down Wach, 33-2(17), or will “The Viking,” who is coming off a useful March points win over Erkan Teper, be able to stick around for all ten rounds? It’s an interesting fight but it really is a Miller showcase. Miller, 19-0-1(17) has called out just about every big name heavyweight you care to mention, and he needs to keep his unbeaten record if he’s to get the big fights he wants.

Miller-Wach could be entertaining for a while (and Wach should be in shape, set as he was to face British heavyweight Dillian Whyte earlier in the summer, only for Whyte to pull out with a foot injury) – but this fight is all about Miller and whether or not he looks good and can manage to score a KO. A highlight-reel KO would really get people talking about Miller.