Bivol, Mcdonnell, Quigg And Chisora Star In Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza

Light-Heavyweight star Dmitry Bivol and the rematch between Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis for McDonnell’s WBA World Bantamweight title top the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza – a night of World Championship Boxing in the prestigious Salle Médecin of the Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday November 4, live on Sky Sports.

The Bivol vs. Broadhurst light heavyweight title showdown will be televised in the U.S. on HBO Boxing After Dark.





Bivol defends his WBA title against Australian Trent Broadhurst with the exciting 26 year old looking to add another KO to his impressive record. The Russian’s fearsome reputation continues to grow and picked up the crown in just his seventh pro fight, and has wowed crowds in his homeland and the US, and will be out to impress in his first fight in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Broadhurst has been on a fine run of his own though, and the 29 year old Queenslander is aiming to add to the feel-good factor in boxing Down Under and take his golden opportunity with both hands.

McDonnell and Solis shared a great fight in Monte-Carlo last November with the Doncaster ace holding onto his crown by a slender margin on points against a spirited challenge from the Venezuelan, one that earned Solis an immediate return – but McDonnell expects to be a clear winner second time round with the carrot of some big domestic bouts dangling in front of him.

More huge names appear on the bill as Scott Quigg faces Oleg Yefimovich in an eliminator for the WBA World Featherweight title. Quigg is back in the hunt for World honours and in his second fight with new trainer Freddie Roach, he believes a strong win over the highly rated Ukrainian will put him in pole position for a World title tilt in 2018.





The bill is completed by controversial Heavyweight star Dereck Chisora aiming to become a two-time European champion when he challenges Agit Kabayel for the European belt. Chisora landed the title in September 2013 after stopping Edmund Gerber and surrendered it to Tyson Fury, also challenging Kubrat Pulev for the strap in May 2016, and ‘Del Boy’ is looking to take the crown from Kabayel who defends for the first time after winning the strap in February.

“We are delighted to be back in Monaco for an incredible evening of World Championship Boxing live on Sky Sports in the UK and HBO across America,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “I’m excited to watch Dmitry Bivol, one of the most exciting young fighters in World boxing and of course to see the World title rematch of Jamie McDonnell vs. Liborio Solis after their last close encounter.

“Former World champ Scott Quigg has one of the toughest tests in his career so far against the highly ranked Yefimovich and Heavyweight Dereck Chisora is in an all-out war with current European Champion Agit Kabayel. This is a special event in a special place and we can’t wait to take the Sky Sports and HBO cameras to Monaco on November.”

“Welcoming the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza in our private gaming room dating from 1910 is an exclusive and unique experience for our clients and players,” says Pascal Camia Director of Gaming, Monte-Carlo SBM. “As it can only be lived in the Casino de Monte-Carlo, I am sure they will remember it forever!”

Ticket information and booking

Fights: seats start at €200

+377 98 06 36 36

ticketoffice@sbm.mc

www.montecarlolive.com