Jarrell Miller Denies Any Wrongdoing, Says He Will Be Vindicated

It’s the biggest story in boxing right now and it ain’t good. Every fan has of course heard by now how Jarrell Miller tested positive for an illegal substance ahead of his scheduled June 1st fight with Anthony Joshua. It took some time, but “Big Baby” has now responded and he says he has done nothing wrong and his team have requested his B sample is now tested.





If the B sample comes back all clear, the unbeaten heavyweight can then apply for a license. Miller, via a written statement on social media, insists he has never knowingly taken any illegal substance and that he will in time be vindicated.

Miller’s statement reads:

“I want to thank all of my supporters who have stood by me since day one and especially during this extremely difficult time. I have not been tuned in to social media and any other media outlets to focus and channel all of my energies into working hard with no distractions. I am absolutely devastated upon hearing the news my boxing license has been revoked in NY State and I will be vigorously appealing this decision. I have NEVER knowingly taken any banned substance and when I found out the news last night I was totally shocked. My team and I stand for integrity, decency & honesty and together we will stand to fight this with everything we have! This was a voluntarily test that I was very happy to do and these results came just one week after another voluntarily test that I had taken which was completely clean. I refuse to just lie down and let my dream be taken away from me when I know in my heart that I’ve done nothing wrong. 15 years of hard work. I’m WARRIOR .. I don’t need a banned substance. Remember don’t believe everything you hear and see. The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicate [d]. I don’t have anything to hide and the truth will make itself known.”





But are fight fans buying Miller’s claims if innocence? There is simply too much cheating and failed tests these days that many people are unwilling to give Miller the benefit of the doubt. We must now wait and see the results of Miller’s B sample.