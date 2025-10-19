As British heavyweight fan-favourite and all-round warrior Derek Chisora edges ever closer to his career finale, his 50th and out fight, we are still waiting for Chisora’s dance partner to be officially announced. But the word now is, “War” has turned down an offer to fight Zhilei Zhang in Manchester on December 13, and is now “in talks” with New Yorker Jarrell Miller.

As per a news story from Sky Sports, 41-year-old Chisora has revisited the “Big Baby” Miller fight, the two having previously been close to rumbling with one another some months ago. Again, nothing is official yet, but Miller, at age 37, just four years younger than Londoner Chisora, appears to be now the frontrunner for “Del Boy’s” final ring appearance.

Chisora vs Miller — A Heavyweight Brawl In The Making

And this one, if it does happen, could prove to be a good fight, a fun fight. Rest assured, Miller – who has failed more than one drug test in his time and is, as a result, a bad guy of the sport in the opinion of plenty of fans – will get busy with plenty of trash-talk and other fun and games in the build-up to the fight if he signs on.

Chisora, too, can be unpredictable, and what price these two get into some argy-bargy along with some quick-tongued back-and-forth stuff as they come face-to-face before the fight? As for the ring action itself and how it might shape up, Chisora, 36-13(23), is still capable of throwing plenty of leather, and he is almost always in good-to-watch fights. Miller has a solid engine himself, and we know “Big Baby” will bring immense pressure, physical pressure, when the bell goes.

One Last War Before The Curtain Falls

Chisora could win this one, most likely on points if he is to get the victory, but Miller, 26-1-2(22), will not go quietly. At all. Let’s see if it is Miller with whom Chisora has his last dance before walking into the sunset, having had quite an incredible, up-and-down career.

Chisora last boxed in February, when he defeated Otto Wallin. Miller hasn’t fought since his August 2024 draw with Andy Ruiz.