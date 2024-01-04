Jarrell Miller Arrested For Carjacking And Burglary With Assault

Fight fans may have either read or heard about the sorry news regarding heavyweight Jarrell Miller by now. Just days after his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois, the 330+ pound “Big Baby” carjacked a truck he shouldn’t have, with Miller also being arrested for committing burglary with assault. As per numerous reports, Miller was arrested on Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, the New Yorker being accused of attacking a car dealer employee before taking flight in a vehicle that was recently repossessed.

Reportedly, Miller, a huge man, placed the car dealer employee in a chokehold before slamming him to the ground and making his escape in the truck. The truck had a tracker inside, however, and Miller was apprehended. Miller was jailed and as of yesterday evening he remains in jail, with a bond set at $30,000.

Now, it’s never good form to kick a fighter, or any person, when they’re down. But Miller, who was KO’d in the 10th round of his fight with Dubois in Saudi Arabia, isn’t just down, he’s low. For Miller to be out and about, committing disgusting crimes such as this, and during the holiday period, at that, is so disgraceful. It’s tough to have any shred of sympathy for Miller, a man who has shown absolutely zero remorse for flunking way more than one drugs test (let’s hope nothing comes out over the coming weeks or months that informs us Miller was juiced in the Dubois fight also).

How can any fight fan root for Miller now, much less cheer for him if he wins? Maybe Miller should change his ring nickname from “Big Baby” to “Big Baddy.”

Is Miller the ultimate bad boy of the sport right about now? How Miller’s arrest and public humiliation will affect the remainder of his career remains to be seen. But Miller, at age 35 year and with a 26-1-1(22) record, really is at a low, low point right about now, not only in terms of his ring career, but in terms of his life in general.