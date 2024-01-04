Frazer Clarke Wants Fabio Wardley Next, In February Or March

Unbeaten British heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke could have fought last year, in fact, it looked like they would fight. But at the final minute, Clarke’s promoter Ben Shalom unexpectedly withdrew from purse bids, the fight no longer a thing, with “Big Fraze” and the promoter receiving a fair bit of criticism as a result. But Shalom – who felt his man needed more rounds and more experience before tackling the reigning British heavyweight champion – says the fight can now happen in either February or March of this year.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Shalom said 2020 Olympic bronze medal winner Clarke will return to the ring in either February or March, and that he hopes it will be Wardley in the opposite corner.

“At the time there was a lot made of that purse bid and Frazer Clarke hadn’t had the rounds, hadn’t had the experience in the professional game,” Shalom said. “We believe the Mariusz Wach fight (a points win for Clarke), that 10 rounds, he’ll have learned a lot. He then fought Dave Allen, which was his highest profile fight to date. We have to make that fight next. I believe Fabio wants it as well. Frazer’s looking to be back in February or March and we hope it’s going to be Fabio Wardley.”

Shalom added how “talks are ongoing with all the teams,” and that he feels the fight will definitely happen this year. This one’s certainly a fight the fans want to see. The British heavyweight title was once a big deal, and fights such as Wardley Vs. Clarke can make it a big deal once again.

29 year old Wardley, 17-0(16) had himself a very good 2023, with the British champ adding the Commonwealth and WBO European belts to his collection with a stoppage win over a previously unbeaten David Adeleye. That win followed a stoppage win over Michael Polite Coffie, and Wardley now aims for a bigger 2024.

Clarke, who is already 32 years old and is currently 8-0(6), scored four wins last year, with his points win over Wach and his stoppage win over Allen being pretty impressive (although a couple of low blows from Clarke saw him deducted points and this did tarnish his performance in the opinion of some).

Now, if the two undefeated Brits do get it on some time in the first quarter of this year, who wins and how? Let’s hope this fight, one that makes so much sense, does indeed get done and soon.