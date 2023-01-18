Disgraced Heavyweight Jarrell Miller Willing To Take “Short Money” In Order To Secure Joshua Fight

Has disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller changed his ways? Miller’s promoter Dmitry Salita says he believes the unbeaten New Yorker has indeed and that as long as he “stays clean, keeps getting tested, and keeps winning,” he will get back to the level he was knocking on the door at before his well-documented failed drugs tests.

As fans know, Miller was all set to challenge Anthony Joshua, this back in 2019, before the trash-talker tested positive for more than one illegal substance; this in two tests. Banned for a long period of time, Miller lost out on $millions and he sat and watched as Andy Ruiz Jr made the most of his short-notice shot at AJ, the Mexican-American shocking the odds by stopping Joshua that June.

Now, having had a couple of comeback wins, Miller, 25-0-1(21) is still hoping he can get that fight with Joshua. As Salita explained in speaking with The Express, Miller is willing to take “short money” for a fight with AJ in the former two-time heavyweight champ’s April comeback.

“I received a phone call from Jarrell last week, he said, ‘Dmitry, I’ll take short money, tell Joshua I want to fight, and I’ll take short money,’” Salita said. “So, if Jarrell can work his way back up to that level, I believe it will be interesting to see him in those elite fights as well.”

Eddie Hearn has said numerous times that he will never work with Miller again; Hearn stating how the fighter still owes him money. However, Salita says things can change, and he, like his fighter, is hopeful this will be the case. But what about the fans? Do we really trust Miller, can we ever trust him? Salita says Miller has cleaned up his act, and maybe he has. But even if the fans are willing to give Miler another chance, will Hearn even entertain the thought of a Miller fight for AJ? It sure seems doubtful.

Miller says he’s willing to take short money. Doubtless many people will say Miller should be more than happy to take ANY money that is offered to him. Is there any interest in a Joshua-Miller fight here in 2023 and beyond? Maybe, and with the right promotional shtick, this ‘good guy vs. bad guy’ fight would almost certainly make plenty of money. But does Miller deserve a fight of this magnitude? Some people feel a drugs cheat can see the error of his ways and can change; others say once a cheat always a cheat.

Which category do YOU feel Jarrell Miller falls into?



