Keyshawn Davis Ends It Late – Boxing Results

From the opening round, Davis pressed. Ortiz stayed on the back foot, switching stances, giving angles, and offering little in return. Davis punched at the body, landed short rights, and talked his way through the rounds, confident he was banking them. Ortiz made him miss often, yet he rarely made Davis pay for it.

The middle rounds dragged. Ortiz found occasional success, snapping Davis’ head back with a left in the sixth and stealing moments with movement. The crowd voiced its boredom. Davis stayed composed, trusting that Ortiz’s low output would catch up with him.

Why the body work finally broke Ortiz

By round seven, Davis began leaning harder on pressure. He bullied Ortiz toward the ropes, landing combinations and forcing him to trade more than he wanted. The right hand downstairs became a theme. Ortiz’s legs slowed. His counters lost snap.

Round ten showed the shift clearly. Davis walked Ortiz into right hands, damaged his eye, and mixed shots upstairs and down. Ortiz held his ground, knowing movement had failed him, but that only shortened the distance for Davis’ heavier work.

Round eleven cracked it open. Davis landed a left to the body and dropped Ortiz, then swarmed him with hooks and rights. Ortiz survived the round but took too much. The fight was over in shape if not yet on paper.

How Davis chose to finish it

The twelfth left no doubt. Davis hunted. He landed rights to the body, then hurt Ortiz with a chopping right upstairs. A left hook to the body sent Ortiz down again. This time, he stayed there. The referee stepped in and ended it.

Davis won by stoppage after forcing the issue late. Ortiz showed durability and craft but accepted a losing fight for too long. Going the distance was his aim. It cost him.

Davis showed patience, discipline, and a willingness to grind when nothing came easy. He did not chase a finish early. He earned it.