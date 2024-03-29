Jake Paul vs Tyson: Mike Could Be Pulled If He Fails Specific Pre-Fight Tests!

While plenty of people are intrigued, at least to a certain degree, over the scheduled July fight between living legend Mike Tyson and popular YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, plenty more people wish it wasn’t happening. The more trepidatious amongst us might get their wish and see the fight get pulled. This is according to a news story that has been making the rounds over the past couple of days or so.

Reportedly, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, who will sanction the fight if it is an actual sanctioned bout and not merely an exhibition (both fighters reportedly want it to be a real fight, but no official word has yet come out telling us if it will indeed be as such), will see to it that both men undergo some stringent pre-fight testing.

Tyson and Paul will, if the fight is sanctioned as a fight, have to take and pass an EEG (electroencephalogram) and an EKG (electrocardiogram) in order to be cleared to fight. Tyson as we know will be 58 this June, and it is not certain that “Iron Mike” would pass both tests, or even either test, at his current age.

In addition, further tests could be called for if the experts at TLDR are not 100 percent happy and fully satisfied. Of course, with a fight of this magnitude, set to be watched by millions, the last thing anybody wants is to see Tyson get badly hurt or injured. Maybe the fight will fail to happen after all? We will all have to wait and see how Tyson fairs in the tests when they happen.

If the fight is scrapped, Paul would likely take on another opponent, and already a few websites have got busy compiling a list of potential replacement fighters for Paul to box should Tyson get pulled. Jake Paul Vs. Carl Froch, anyone?