Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr, Zurdo vs. Dorticos: Start Times, Streaming Details, PPV Price & Fight Card

Jake Paul returns to the ring on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. DAZN PPV will be streaming it on pay-per-view, starting 8 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST. Yes, it’s another Jake Paul fight — but this time, it’s not an ageing UFC retiree or a TikTok guy in boxing gloves. He’s facing an actual former world champion: Julio César Chávez Jr.

That sounds impressive. On paper. But let’s be clear: Chávez Jr. is about as unpredictable as a vending machine with a bad attitude. He’s got the name, the record (60 pro fights), and the DNA — but he also once lost to Anderson Silva in a boxing ring, and not the good version of Silva.

Paul vs Chavez – Who Wins?

Still, this is the most credible opponent Paul’s faced, which, considering the bar, isn’t saying much — but it is saying something.

“Chávez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters,” Paul said, in a sentence that probably made Chávez Sr. sigh into his tequila.

Chávez Jr., for his part, seems surprisingly motivated.

“I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger,” he said. “Hopefully when I beat him, people won’t underestimate this win.”

Translation: “Please take me seriously again.”

Oh, and in a move that’s actually worth some credit, Chávez Jr. reportedly paid the undercard fighters out of his own pocket after their original fight was cancelled. That’s more than most promoters ever do — assuming the cheque cleared.

Co-Main: A Real Fight With Real Stakes – Ramirez vs Dorticós

While everyone’s pretending Jake Paul vs Chávez Jr. is a title-level showdown, the actual world title fight is right under it.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts against Yuniel Dorticós, who hits like a truck and doesn’t come to play nice. The Cuban’s got 25 knockouts in 27 wins. He’s not there to make up the numbers.

Ramirez is locked in, knowing he needs to get past Dorticós to stay on track for unification.

“The goal hasn’t changed,” he said. “I’m locked in.”

Dorticós kept it simple:

“My goal is to become a three-time world champion.”

Two men with belts, punches that hurt, and something real on the line. You know, boxing.

Fight Card Rundown

Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr. – Cruiserweight (200 lbs), 10 rounds, no belts but lots of opinions

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticós – Cruiserweight title fight (WBA & WBO)

Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega – Lightweight

Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer – Lightweight

Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez – Welterweight

Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez – Welterweight

Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix – Light flyweight

It’s a mixed bag — some prospects, a few veterans, and a couple fights that could steal the show if anyone’s still awake by the co-main.

Streaming Info & Price – Where to Watch?

US: 8 p.m. ET

UK: 3 a.m. BST

Main Event Ringwalks (roughly): Midnight ET / 5 a.m. BST

DAZN PPV Price: $59.99 (US) / £24.99 (UK)

Verdict

This isn’t boxing’s revival, and it’s not the end of it either. Jake Paul’s finally fighting someone with a decent résumé, even if that résumé comes with footnotes and fines. Chávez Jr. has something left to prove, and for once, the co-main is worth showing up for.

Watch it if you like chaos, curiosity, or Cuban knockouts.