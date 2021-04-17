Watch LIVE: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren FITE live stream – April 17

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Headlines Triller Fight Club’s First Professional Boxing Card April 17 At Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta – Click here to watch LIVE
Undercard Features Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir, Joe Fournier vs. Reykon And More;
Entertainment Lineup Includes Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, Premiere of Hip Hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40)
Fighter Quick Info
Jake Paul, Cleveland (2-0, 2 KOs)
A YouTube sensation, Paul’s matchup with former professional athlete Nate Robinson set all kinds of records for fan engagement. Previously, he defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib by first round TKO in January 2020. His YouTube channel boasts more than 20 million subscribers.
Ben Askren, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (pro debut/boxing, 19-2-0, 6 Kos/MMA)
Askren continues to transition to boxing after an MMA record of nineteen wins and two losses, with six knockouts and six submissions. Askren made his professional MMA debut in 2009 against Josh Flowers where he won by TKO in the first round. As a former Bellator Champion, OneFC Championship Champion, PAN American Champion in freestyle wrestling, two-time NCAA wrestling champion for Missouri and two-time winner of The Dan Hodge Trophy, Askren joins Triller’s Fight Club with a significant amount of experience in the ring.
Regis Prograis, New Orleans (25-1, 21 KOs)
Prograis won the WBA’s 140-pound belt in April 2019 when he stopped Kiryl Relikh. He suffered his first career loss six months later when he dropped a majority decision to Josh Taylor in the finale of a World Boxing Super Series Tournament.
Ivan Redkach, Shostka, Ukraine (23-5, 18 KOs)
Redkach hasn’t been in the ring since he lost a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia in January 2020. He served as an alternate on the 2008 Ukrainian Olympic boxing team.
Steve Cunningham, Philadelphia (29-9-1, 13 KOs)
Cunningham (29-9-1), the former IBF titleholder from Philadelphia, is one of the most durable and difficult veteran boxers today. He began his professional career in 2000 with a 19 fight winning streak before taking the IBF Cruiserweight title from Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in 2007. He regained the IBF Cruiserweight title with a fifth round stoppage on cuts of Troy Ross in 2010, and may be best known for a hard fought heavyweight loss to Tyson Fury in 2013, a fight which Fury called the toughest of his career.
Frank Mir, Las Vegas (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0, 14KOs/MMA)
Mir most recently competed for Bellator MMA in the Heavyweight division. He formerly competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for sixteen years. A former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, he holds the record for the most finishes and the most submission victories in UFC
Joe Fournier, London (8-0, 8 KOs)
Fournier, the London-born entrepreneur in the fitness space, took up boxing professionally in 2015 and is returning to the ring after a three year absence. Fournier won the vacant WBA international light heavyweight belt by defeating Wilmer Mejia in the eighth round in the Dominican Republic to move up to 11th in the rankings. He made his debut in the light heavyweight division against Jorge Burgos in the Dominican Republic then defeated Manuel Regalado and Pedro Sencion before stopping Bela Juhasz in London on May 21, 2016.
Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”), Envigado, Colombia (pro debut)
Reykon is one of the rising Latin stars in the world of reggaeton music, with numerous hit singles in the past 10 years and his first studio album in 2018, “El Lidér.” This will be his first professional bout.
Junior Younan, Brooklyn (15-0-1, 10 KOs)
Younan was a very highly decorated amateur including a 2011 National Junior Olympic Championship, a four-time National Silver Gloves champion, a three-time National PAL champion and a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves champion. Since turning professional shortly after his 18th birthday in 2013, The Brooklyn born Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) has stopped all opponents in the first two rounds. In his last start on March 9, 2019, he won a dominant unanimous decision over Derrick Findley in Verona, N.Y.
Jeyson Minda, Quito, Ecuador (14-4-1, 8 KOs)
Minda, at 14-4-1 with nine KO’s, is one of the most sought after and dynamic opponents in boxing. The native Ecuadorian will bring a loyal and diverse Latino fan base to the card as well, and will be a great challenge for his fast rising undefeated opponent.
Quinton Randall, Houston (7-0, 2 KOs)
The former U.S. national boxing champion, Randall (7-0) turned pro in February 2019 and has quickly racked up seven victories, including two by way of stoppage. The 30-year-old native of Houston last fought in The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 17, 2020, a unanimous decision over Jan Carlos Rivera. He is one of boxing’s great redemption stories, having overcome a series of personal tragedies, including the death of his eight year old son in a car accident, to turn his professional career around and put him in a position for continued success, now with TFC.
William Jackson, Cincinnati (13-2-2, 2 KOs)
Jackson, who began his professional boxing career in 2008, has developed a strong fan following in his native Cincinnati, the location of nearly all of his bouts. The matchup with Randall represents a return to the ring for Jackson, who last competed in 2017, when he battled Tre’Sean Wiggins to a draw.
Infos:
- For its debut professional boxing event Triller Fight Club in 2021 will have a world-class lineup in the ring and a superstar-laden slate of entertainment on April 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In the headline matchup, YouTube sensation Jake Paul, whose knockout against former professional athlete Nate Robinson set all kinds of records for fan engagement, meets former Bellator and OneFC Championship champion Ben Askren, with all bouts seen on the main Pay Per View card.
- Triller Fight Club is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh.
- The undercard includes an intriguing matchup between veteran super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans), a former world champion and arguably one of the top two super lightweights in the world, and Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) vs. Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia); Joe Fournier (London) challenging music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia); super middleweights Junior Younan (Brooklyn, N.Y.) vs. Jeysen Minda (Quito, Ecuador); and unbeaten welterweight Quinton Randall (Houston) vs. William Jackson (Cincinnati).
- The lineup for the four-hour Pay Per View show will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club event.
- The lead up to April 17 officially also includes an original series exclusively on Triller and FITE. “PRBLM CHILD” is a raw, all-access look into the life of one of the world’s most polarizing and controversial personalities, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, as he trains for his fight vs. Askren. The series also will include boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ryan Garcia, Jorge Masvidal and Snoop Dogg, among many more.
- iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.
- FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.
- The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/ for international pricing. All fight information can be found at TrillerFightClub.com, which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.