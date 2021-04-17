Watch LIVE: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren FITE live stream – April 17

Fighter Quick Info

Jake Paul, Cleveland (2-0, 2 KOs)

A YouTube sensation, Paul’s matchup with former professional athlete Nate Robinson set all kinds of records for fan engagement. Previously, he defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib by first round TKO in January 2020. His YouTube channel boasts more than 20 million subscribers.

Ben Askren, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (pro debut/boxing, 19-2-0, 6 Kos/MMA)

Askren continues to transition to boxing after an MMA record of nineteen wins and two losses, with six knockouts and six submissions. Askren made his professional MMA debut in 2009 against Josh Flowers where he won by TKO in the first round. As a former Bellator Champion, OneFC Championship Champion, PAN American Champion in freestyle wrestling, two-time NCAA wrestling champion for Missouri and two-time winner of The Dan Hodge Trophy, Askren joins Triller’s Fight Club with a significant amount of experience in the ring.

Regis Prograis, New Orleans (25-1, 21 KOs)

Prograis won the WBA’s 140-pound belt in April 2019 when he stopped Kiryl Relikh. He suffered his first career loss six months later when he dropped a majority decision to Josh Taylor in the finale of a World Boxing Super Series Tournament.

Ivan Redkach, Shostka, Ukraine (23-5, 18 KOs)

Redkach hasn’t been in the ring since he lost a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia in January 2020. He served as an alternate on the 2008 Ukrainian Olympic boxing team.

Steve Cunningham, Philadelphia (29-9-1, 13 KOs)

Cunningham (29-9-1), the former IBF titleholder from Philadelphia, is one of the most durable and difficult veteran boxers today. He began his professional career in 2000 with a 19 fight winning streak before taking the IBF Cruiserweight title from Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in 2007. He regained the IBF Cruiserweight title with a fifth round stoppage on cuts of Troy Ross in 2010, and may be best known for a hard fought heavyweight loss to Tyson Fury in 2013, a fight which Fury called the toughest of his career.

Frank Mir, Las Vegas (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0, 14KOs/MMA)

Mir most recently competed for Bellator MMA in the Heavyweight division. He formerly competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for sixteen years. A former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, he holds the record for the most finishes and the most submission victories in UFC

Joe Fournier, London (8-0, 8 KOs)

Fournier, the London-born entrepreneur in the fitness space, took up boxing professionally in 2015 and is returning to the ring after a three year absence. Fournier won the vacant WBA international light heavyweight belt by defeating Wilmer Mejia in the eighth round in the Dominican Republic to move up to 11th in the rankings. He made his debut in the light heavyweight division against Jorge Burgos in the Dominican Republic then defeated Manuel Regalado and Pedro Sencion before stopping Bela Juhasz in London on May 21, 2016.

Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”), Envigado, Colombia (pro debut)

Reykon is one of the rising Latin stars in the world of reggaeton music, with numerous hit singles in the past 10 years and his first studio album in 2018, “El Lidér.” This will be his first professional bout.

Junior Younan, Brooklyn (15-0-1, 10 KOs)

Younan was a very highly decorated amateur including a 2011 National Junior Olympic Championship, a four-time National Silver Gloves champion, a three-time National PAL champion and a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves champion. Since turning professional shortly after his 18th birthday in 2013, The Brooklyn born Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) has stopped all opponents in the first two rounds. In his last start on March 9, 2019, he won a dominant unanimous decision over Derrick Findley in Verona, N.Y.