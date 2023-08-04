Terence “Bud Crawford will beat Canelo at any weight” – Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson says he believes Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez, and he feels that if they can agree on a catchweight at 165, the fight can happen.

Considering that Crawford was dropped by Egidijus Kavaliauskas and staggered in his fight against David Avanesyan, it’s not realistic to expect him to defeat Canelo unless the Mexican star was weak from being weight drained and worn out from two serious car crashes, as we saw with Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night.

Crawford must prove himself at 168

For Crawford to be taken seriously as a possible opponent for Canelo, he would need to prove himself at 168. It wouldn’t be fair for Crawford to jump the line to land a fight with Canelo based on his win over the depleted, weight-drained Errol Spence.

That was Crawford’s first win over an opponent that he wasn’t a massive favorite during his career. All the rest of the guys Crawford has fought have been gimmes.

Crawford needs to beat these four killers:

David Morrell Jr.

David Benavidez

Caleb Plant

Demetrius Andrade

If there’s anything left of Craawfod after running the gauntlet against this murderer’s row, he will have proved himself worthy of a fight against Canelo.

Other than that, forget it. Beating the car-crashed wreckage of Spence isn’t a good enough win to be given a chance to share the ring with Canelo.

Getting the face of boxing Canelo to agree to a catchweight fight against Crawford would be a non-starter so Shakur can forget about that wacky idea. Crawford lacks the cache to get Canelo to give him a weight handicap for a mega-fight.

Stevenson says he’s seen Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) drop heavyweights before in sparring. He leaves out the names of the heavyweights that Crawford has supposedly dropped, but he may be embellishing his credentials to help increase his popularity in hopes of helping him get a fight with Canelo.

“Bud can do anything. There’s nothing he can’t do. I feel like there’s nothing he can’t do,” said Shakur Stevenson to Fighthype when asked about Terence Crawford.

“People don’t like when I say what I truly believe, but people be wrong, and I be right,” said Shakur when asked about a hypothetical match-up between Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

“I think Bud would beat Canelo at whatever weight. This is why I think he beats Canelo. If he boxes and uses his footwork, Canelo won’t be able to find him. I think he’ll be too sharp, too fast [for Crawford].

“Canelo is strong, but you got to be able to land those punches on Bud, and I just don’t see him landing loading up hooks. He is bigger, and people will say I’m tripping, but honestly, I feel like at this stage right now, they don’t even got to do 168.

“They can do a catchweight of 165 or something. I feel like Bud would beat Canelo. I’ve been in the gym with him, and this man [Crawford] been put down heavyweights.

“I seen some amazing s**t from this dude. I been trying to tell people, and people don’t listen to me; I’m telling you. His kid are strong. I just think that’s in his genes,” said Shakur about Crawford’s strength.