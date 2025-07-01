Jake Paul’s New #14 WBA Ranking: Is A World Title Fight Next?

Can Jake Paul win himself a legit world title? Most fans would likely shout out no, not a chance. But now, as per the new ranking the YouTuber has been awarded by the folks at the WBA, Paul is eligible to at least try and win a world title. For as incredible a thing as it may be for plenty of people to comprehend, much less agree with, Paul is now ranked the #14 cruiserweight in the new WBA rankings.

Why? Because Paul beat a faded, inactive Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday night, that’s why – Chavez Jr being a fighter who has done nothing at all in the cruiserweight division. Make of the new ranking what you will, but it really is bizarre to know that Paul is a mere five places lower than a hard-working, former world cruiserweight champion in Chris Billam-Smith.

Fans Slam WBA as Jake Paul Becomes Title-Eligible at Cruiserweight

Paul has spoken of his desire to challenge WBA cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who also holds the WBO title. Now, that fight is doable, or at least it is a fight that could be sanctioned by the WBA. Ramirez would most likely take the fight, seeing it as easy money, but how would fans react if Ramirez did fight Paul, and not Jai Opetaia – this a fan-demanded fight of the highest order? Not very calmly, that’s for sure.

Paul’s next move, his next fight will prove interesting (to some, anyway) but now it is not out of the realms of possibility for “The Problem Child” to box for a world title. Again, this really is shocking, bizarre. Look for the powers that be at the WBA to take some real heat over this move.

If Ramirez did fight Paul, and the Mexican went out and fought all guns blazing, no funny business, he would wipe Paul out in double-quick fashion, right? But this doesn’t mean we won’t see the fight happen.