Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Mixed martial arts (MMA) phenom Nate Diaz is about to switch gears, swapping the cage for the boxing ring to take on Youtube sensation Jake Paul. The venue? The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, capable of housing 18,000+ spectators. With such a heavy-hitting event on the horizon, the demand for tickets is forecast to go sky-high, ensuring a jam-packed arena filled with fans, stars, and fight aficionados.

But what about those unable to make it in person? Enter DAZN and Xtadium, the VR brainchild of YBVR, ready to revolutionize your viewing experience.

DAZN’s mission is to redefine how fans engage with boxing. Their game-changing approach offers a versatile, absorbing perspective: viewers can flip through various camera angles, crafting a ringside experience right from their living room. What’s more, virtual watch parties will allow fans nationwide to congregate and revel in the electrifying action.

DAZN’s North American VP, Jared Kass, is barely able to mask his enthusiasm. “This is monumental for us,” he declared. “We at DAZN constantly strive to push boundaries, providing an unparalleled viewing experience that brings fans into the heart of the action. The promise VR holds is simply captivating, and I’m buzzing for August 5th to witness this innovation in full swing.”

This monumental bout represents the first of its scale to be broadcasted in a comprehensive VR setting, boasting both 360° and 180° perspectives. This exclusive feature is accessible solely on XTADIUM, a free VR application by YBVR, and is compatible with all Meta Quest Headsets.

Sebastian Amengual, CTO and Co-founder of YBVR, elaborated, “At YBVR, our ambition is to evolve Xtadium into the go-to destination for sports in VR. Our alliance with DAZN is an exhilarating stride in that direction. We’re thrilled to present fans with this immersive ‘Virtual Ticket.’ Simply grab your Meta Quest VR Headsets, kick back, and immerse yourself in the fight of the year as if you’re physically there.”

To partake in this VR spectacle, enthusiasts will need to secure a PPV pass, obtain their unique code, and download Xtadium. Then, they can savor the adrenaline of being ringside at one of the most hotly anticipated fights of the year. Fans have the liberty to choose their preferred corner, root for their favorite contender, and catch every jab, bob, and knockout. So, will Jake Paul add another victory to his record, or will Nate Diaz triumph in his boxing debut?