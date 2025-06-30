Jake Paul Says He’ll Sue Piers Morgan And Anyone Else Who Makes Up “Lies” About His Boxing Career

Jake Paul remains happy with his wide decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, but he sure isn’t happy with the critics and what they have said…a certain Piers Morgan in particular. After watching the Paul-Chavez fight, Morgan – who had interview Paul on his TV show a couple of days before the fight, with Paul swearing and then storming off the show – stated that the fight was “staged” and that Paul, by facing past it opponents, is “killing boxing.”

Now, Paul has stated that he and his legal team are ready to sue Morgan and anyone else who “makes up lies about my boxing career.”

After years of letting it slide as just “haters being haters”, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs https://t.co/u0oVz5d9bu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 29, 2025

“After years of letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters,’ I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served, you pigs,” Paul wrote.

And Paul’s team have issued a statement in which they state unequivocally that Saturday night’s fight was a legitimate fight, not a staged event.

“Paul Vs. Chavez was a fully sanctioned 10-round cruiserweight bout, officiated by the California State Athletic Commission with official judges,” the statement reads. “There was no ‘staging/rigging’ at all. To say otherwise not only undermines the integrity of the sport, but is defamatory and causes legal reputational damage to MVP, Jake Paul, and the Commission.”

So, is Morgan in trouble here? It seems doubtful, as Morgan, and anyone else who chooses to criticise Paul and one or more of his fights, is entitled to his opinion, and he could say that, when he said the fight was “staged,” that this was merely his opinion and nothing more.

Paul wants the respect of the boxing world above all else, but the fight/win from Saturday sure didn’t get him that. And not all critics are ‘haters.’ Let’s see Paul fight a good fighter who is in his prime and is the same weight as he is. Then, if he can win, Paul might get the respect he is looking for.