“I wouldn’t say there’s a long list of opponents. I think most recently, Francis Ngannou was talking a lot of smack. He is an easy fight for me,” Paul told Sky Sports News, before adding that Ngannou might not accept the challenge.

“He maybe wouldn’t do the fight because I think deep down he wouldn’t want to get embarrassed.”

The remarks come as Paul continues his recovery from the broken jaw he suffered in his loss to Joshua in December. That fight ended inside six rounds, but Jake has pointed to the experience as something he can build from rather than step away from, confirming he intends to continue his boxing career once cleared.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, has had two high-profile boxing appearances. He pushed Tyson Fury over ten rounds in his debut before being knocked out in two rounds by Joshua in his most recent outing. Those results have kept his name active in crossover discussions, particularly against opponents outside the traditional heavyweight rankings.

Jake’s comments place that matchup into the open without any indication that talks have begun, but the tone sets an early position. He has identified the opponent, described the fight as manageable, and suggested hesitation on the other side before any formal offer is made.

“We will see how the jaw continues to heal up,” Jake said. “I’m definitely going to keep on fighting.”