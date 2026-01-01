Paul, listed at 12-2 with seven knockouts, first entered the WBA cruiserweight ratings at No. 14 in the June list, which was published in July. That placement followed his unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr. Paul later dropped one position to #15 in the November update.

His inclusion in the rankings drew criticism at the time. Some observers questioned whether Paul met the competitive standard typically associated with a Top 15 position, citing the level and scope of his professional opposition. Others argued that his résumé was not materially different from those ranked immediately around him.

Giovanni Cristian Scuderi, who was ranked near Paul, had not competed at cruiserweight since 2022 and had recently fought at heavyweight against opponents with losing records. Craig Parker, another adjacent contender, had split his activity between cruiserweight and heavyweight, also facing modest opposition during that period.

Those comparisons are now largely academic. Paul is no longer ranked.

The 28 year old’s career path has not followed a conventional developmental structure. His bouts have primarily been selected based on event value and visibility rather than incremental advancement within a single division. That approach has often placed sanctioning body positioning as a secondary consideration.

It remains possible that Paul could reenter the rankings in the future. The WBA has historically adjusted its lists based on activity, availability, and market factors, particularly if a fighter resumes competition within a sanctioned weight class.

At cruiserweight, the WBA and WBO titles are held by Gilberto Ramirez, who is scheduled for a May bout against David Benavidez. Ramirez is returning from shoulder surgery and may pursue a defense beforehand.

The #1 position in the WBA cruiserweight rankings is currently vacant. Edin Puhalo, who replaced Paul at #15, holds a 27-3 record with 26 knockouts. He has won three straight bouts since suffering a second round stoppage loss in late 2024.

For now, Paul remains outside the WBA’s Top 15.