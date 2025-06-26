Jake Paul Storms Off Piers Morgan Uncensored Following Furious Tirade

Jake Paul stormed off Piers Morgan Uncensored following a furious exchange about his up-coming fight and boxing credentials.

Paul, who is due to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday, was left seething when the award-winning broadcaster questioned his boxing prowess and past opponents.

During a testy interview, which airs tonight on YouTube from 10pm UK time, the pair also came to blows about Paul’s controversial fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Wearing a Mexican sombrero, Paul became more and more agitated before eventually storming off, in just over seven minutes. It follows a fractious recent interview with rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, who also stormed out minutes into his conversation with Piers.

Of his current opponent, Chavez Jr, Paul said: “He’s a dumb ass, and so it’s going to be apparent on Saturday when he’s the one that gets knocked out… I’m being so honest, man, this guy is easy work.”

Following a clip of Piers’ recent sitdown with boxers Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, who both dismissed the Tyson/ Paul fight, the YouTuber responded: “You guys got all your panties in a wad… You guys should go see a therapist, all three of you.”

Piers replied: “Did you think it was really an edifying spectacle [fighting Tyson]?

Paul said: “If Mike Tyson wants to fight you, of course you’re going to say ‘yes’. He walked away with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives, and we’ve made the biggest fight in history. So, 128 million people would disagree with you, that it wasn’t something amazing.”

On Canelo telling Piers he could kill Paul in the ring, he added: “He’s a 5”8 little peon. If we were in the streets, I would grab that little ginger and smack him upside the head and make him forget who the f**k he was. People don’t realise, I’m a real killer. I really f**king do this shit. ‘YouTube, this YouTube, that Disney’, that this shit is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best, beating all of these people time in and time again. And it’s about time, that you old heads and all these f**king boxers who think they know about the sport, put some respect on my name.”

Piers responded that while Paul was a brilliant businessman, he still was fighting someone nearly 60 years of age during the Tyson bout.

He replied: “I’m not talking about Mike Tyson…I’m trying to fight the best people, and that’s why Chavez is here on Saturday. I want Canelo. I want Anthony Joshua. I want all these people. It’s been five years in this sport.”

Piers cut in: “But the problem is the only proper boxer you fought was Tommy Fury, and he beat you. He’s not even the best in his family.”

Paul blasted back: “I mean, you can sit there and make up shit, but you actually don’t know your facts. I fought multiple boxers with professional records, and including Mike Tyson himself, who I think is going to be a harder fight than Chavez.”

The star went on to claim that he would have been able to best Mike Tyson at his peak, despite Piers saying he would only last 10 seconds at best.

A furious Paul replied: “You don’t actually know that! You can’t sit there and say that… I think anything is possible. That’s why self belief is the most powerful thing in the world.”

He added: “You don’t think I can be a Mike Tyson? I don’t think you go to the gym!”

Piers said: “I think you’re a great YouTuber, a great influencer. I admire what you try to do boxing, but I do think when you actually come up against a proper, serious boxer, and I suspect that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, maybe that person you, it could all come crashing down.”

“I think the problem here Piers, is that you think that your opinion matters?” Paul spat back.

Asked why he was doing his show if the host’s opinion did not matter, Paul taunted: “Oh, I’m just taking your audience to sell pay per views. I don’t give a f**k about your show, dumb ass. This is a f**king business enterprise. Buy the pay per view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody!”

Paul then promptly hung up the call, leaving a bemused Piers smiling and saying: “Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio – knock him out for all of us will you?”

To watch the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube tonight,