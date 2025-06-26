Deontay Wilder’s Return Path Could Lead to Joshua – If He Handles Business First In Kansas

Deontay Wilder’s New Promoter Nelson Lopez Says Wilder’s Next Fight After Tomorrow Is Already “Set Up,” Third Fight Could Be Vs. AJ

Some more interesting stuff regarding Deontay Wilder’s comeback, or “return” as Wilder insists it should be called. Nelson Lopez Jr, who is promoting Wilder’s return that starts off tomorrow against Tyrrel Herndon live on PPV.com, has revealed how Wilder’s second return fight is already “set up,” and that the third fight the former WBC heavyweight champ has providing he wins fights one and two could be against Anthony Joshua.

Speaking with Sun Sport, Lopez – a former matchmaker for, amongst others, PBC and Oscar De La Hoya – said “maybe Eddie Hearn will sit at the table and see that we can do something with AJ.”

Joshua fight back on the table—if Wilder gets through fight two

A Wilder-Joshua fight has been spoken of since back in 2018, this when both men were unbeaten and the fight was massive. Today, after all both former champions have been through, it’s still a big fight. Lopez says it can still happen. Providing Wilder wins his next two fights.

“Yeah, listen, we’ve got a tentative deal and we’re just going one by one,” Lopez said of Wilder’s upcoming fights. “We have the next one set up, this one (Vs. Herndon) is set up, nothing solid for the third fight -you know how boxing is, there’s no path of how you succeed. We have to get over this, so anything can happen. We got to get over the next one. Anything can happen. And then, you know maybe Eddie [Hearn] will sit at the table and see that we can do something with AJ.”

KO wins needed—and a real opponent next?

So, can Wilder beat Herndon tomorrow, and if so, can he then put win number two in the bag? It would of course be interesting to know who Wilder’s second return fight will be against; whether it’s a formidable foe or another journeyman type.

But if Wilder gets to 2-0 in his return (preferably with both wins coming by impressive KO), could we really get to see that better-late-than-never fight with Joshua this year? As Lopez says, anything can happen.