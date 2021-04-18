Paul destroys Askren, Prograis defeats Redkach & Cunningham Wins – Boxing Results

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) kept his knockout streak alive with a first-round TKO win over the hapless chubby former MMA fighter Ben Askren (0-1) in a cruiserweight fight in the headliner on Saturday night in the Triller pay-per-view card at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul knocked the flabby Askren down with a right, and the referee waived it off right away. For the boxing fans that paid their hard-earned money to see the card, they likely weren’t too pleased with the quick stoppage and how poor the fight and the co-feature bout was. There were no quality fights on the card, as far as this writer could see. A lot of music, which made it worse.

This shit a joke 🤣🤣🤣 — Edgar Berlanga Jr (@EdgarBerlangaJr) April 18, 2021

Asken shockingly had a big pot-belly, and look obese. As bad as an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr looked in his loss to Anthony Joshua in their rematch in December 2019, it was nothing compared to Askren’s physique. He clearly hadn’t taken his training camp seriously for him to come into the fight with a pot-belly of a non-athlete.

It’s too bad Jake didn’t fight a real boxer that knew what he was doing and took his training seriously. Askren looked lost and obese. Why was he chosen to be Jake’s opponent? The answer is obvious. They needed someone that Jake can beat.

If they put him in with a real boxer, he’d lose. That’s the reality. So you can expect to continue to see Jake matched against guys with no ability in the future because they can’t put him in with a real boxer with a shred of talent because he’ll lose.

Askren is the happiest man to ever get knocked out pic.twitter.com/eoCznXKiUt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2021

Regis Prograis defeats Ivan Redkach

In a fight that was even worse than the main event, former light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (26-1, 21 KOs) beat journeyman Ivan Redkach (23-6, 18 KOs) by a sixth-round technical decision.

Redkach, 34, was hurt by a body shot in the sixth and was unable to continue.

Sadly, the referee mistakenly thought that Redkach and been hurt by a low blow instead of a body shot. For that reason, the fight went to the scorecards when Redkach couldn’t continue.

So instead of Prograis getting a knockout victory, he had to be happy with inning a sixth-round technical by the scores 60-54, 60-54, 59-54.

It was interesting how long Redkach stayed down from the body shot because it looked like he was acting.

We knew Askren was not a striker but unfortunately didn’t have basics like don’t push jab and make sure to cover after punch. Credit to Paul for knowing basics; counter with a right over slow left. #TrillerFightClub #TrillerFight — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 18, 2021

Steve Cunningham defeats Frank Mir

In glorified old-timers fight 44-year-old former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham (30-9-1, 13 KOs) defeated 41-year-old Frank Mir (0-1) by a six-round unanimous decision. The scores were 60-54, 60-54, 58-56.

(Photos by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)