Paul destroys Askren, Prograis defeats Redkach & Cunningham Wins – Boxing Results

Ben Askren, Frank Mir, Ivan Redkach, Jake Paul, Regis "Rougarou" Prograis, Steve Cunningham - Boxing News
Popular YouTuber Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) kept his knockout streak alive with a first-round TKO win over the hapless chubby former MMA fighter Ben Askren (0-1) in a cruiserweight fight in the headliner on Saturday night in the Triller pay-per-view card at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul knocked the flabby Askren down with a right, and the referee waived it off right away. For the boxing fans that paid their hard-earned money to see the card, they likely weren’t too pleased with the quick stoppage and how poor the fight and the co-feature bout was. There were no quality fights on the card, as far as this writer could see. A lot of music, which made it worse.

Asken shockingly had a big pot-belly, and look obese. As bad as an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr looked in his loss to Anthony Joshua in their rematch in December 2019, it was nothing compared to Askren’s physique. He clearly hadn’t taken his training camp seriously for him to come into the fight with a pot-belly of a non-athlete.
It’s too bad Jake didn’t fight a real boxer that knew what he was doing and took his training seriously. Askren looked lost and obese. Why was he chosen to be Jake’s opponent? The answer is obvious. They needed someone that Jake can beat.

If they put him in with a real boxer, he’d lose. That’s the reality. So you can expect to continue to see Jake matched against guys with no ability in the future because they can’t put him in with a real boxer with a shred of talent because he’ll lose.

Regis Prograis defeats Ivan Redkach

In a fight that was even worse than the main event, former light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (26-1, 21 KOs) beat journeyman Ivan Redkach (23-6, 18 KOs) by a sixth-round technical decision.

Redkach, 34, was hurt by a body shot in the sixth and was unable to continue.

Sadly, the referee mistakenly thought that Redkach and been hurt by a low blow instead of a body shot. For that reason, the fight went to the scorecards when Redkach couldn’t continue.

So instead of Prograis getting a knockout victory, he had to be happy with inning a sixth-round technical by the scores 60-54, 60-54, 59-54.

It was interesting how long Redkach stayed down from the body shot because it looked like he was acting.

Steve Cunningham defeats Frank Mir

In glorified old-timers fight 44-year-old former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham (30-9-1, 13 KOs) defeated 41-year-old Frank Mir (0-1) by a six-round unanimous decision.  The scores were 60-54, 60-54, 58-56.

(Photos by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Regis Prograis reacts after a stoppage in his junior welterweight bout against Ivan Redkach during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Joe Fournier punches Reykon in their light heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Regis Prograis and Ivan Redkach trade punches in their junior welterweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Regis Prograis and Ivan Redkach trade punches in their junior welterweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Ivan Redkach punches Regis Prograis in their junior welterweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Ivan Redkach lays in the ring in his junior welterweight bout against Regis Prograis during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jeyson Minda punches Junior Younan in their super middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Junior Younan punches Jeyson Minda in their super middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jeyson Minda punches Junior Younan in their super middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Quinton Randall punches William Jackson in their middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Quinton Randall and William Jackson trade punches in their middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Quinton Randall celebrates after defeating William Jackson in their middleweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: William Jackson kneels on the mat in his middleweight bout against Quinton Randall during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Frank Mir punches Steve Cunningham in their heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Steve Cunningham punches Frank Mir in their heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Frank Mir punches Steve Cunningham in their heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Joe Fournier punches Reykon in their light heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Joe Fournier and Reykon react following their light heavyweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

