Jaime Munguia Vs. John Ryder Set For January 27th Says De La Hoya

Last night, in speaking with the media after his fighter Ryan Garcia scored an ‘I’m Back’ statement of a stoppage win over puncher Oscar Duarte, promoter Oscar De La Hoya announced that the talked of clash of super middleweights that is Jaime Munguia and John Ryder is a done deal, the fight to take place at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27th.

This fight could prove to be one of the highlights of the new year. Munguia, 42-0(33) fought just once here in 2023, but the upcoming Mexican star sure made it a great and a memorable one. Now campaigning at 168 pounds, the former WBO 154 pound champ slugged it out in a war with Sergiy Derevyanchenko in June. The 12 round back-and-forth slugfest 27 year old Munguia won via close unanimous decision may well pick up The Fight of the Year trophy when the time comes for the awards to be handed out.

Ryder, meanwhile, showed real heart and guts in his sole fight of the year. Ryder of London took Canelo Alvarez all the way to the 12th and final bell in May, with Ryder showing genuine toughness along with gameness. Now 32-6(18), Ryder, the former WBO interim champion, has been stopped just once.

Together, with their fan-friendly style and approach, it seems Munguia and Ryder will be unable to give us anything but a great action, fun fight that will prove well worth tuning in for. The winner will go on to bigger things, maybe a fight with Edgar Berlanga. Munguia of course wants a shot at Canelo himself.

Munguia is the early pick to win on January 27, but the tough as nails Ryder can never be written off. And 35 year old Ryder, a southpaw, has shown numerous times that he is unafraid of travelling abroad in order to get a big fight, with Ryder having boxed in America, in Germany, and in Mexico. Both men will need to be in top shape and top condition for this one.