De La Hoya Questions Eddy Reynoso’s Camp After Munguia’s Positive PED Test

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya appeared amused, talking about Jaime Munguia being the sixth fighter out of trainer Eddy Reynoso’s camp to test positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Super middleweight contender Munguia, who trains alongside Canelo Alvarez out of Reynoso’s gym, came up positive for testosterone metabolites on May 4th after his win over Bruno Surace in their rematch on May 3rd in Riyadh.

PED Scandal: De La Hoya’s View

De La Hoya says “somebody is guilty” in Reynoso’s camp. He can’t believe that six fighters out of one camp would turn up positive. Obviously, it’s a bad look for Reynoso because it’s bringing a lot of negative attention to him.

“My thinking is six fighters that Eddy Reynoso has had who have been popped [for performance enhancing drugs]. Well, maybe something is up,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Sean Zittel, reacting to the latest Eddy Reynoso-trained fighter, Jaime Munguia, testing positive for testosterone metabolites.

When De La Hoya was asked if he’d like for Ryan Garcia to return to training with Reynoso, he said he wouldn’t want that. He says he’d be afraid that he would become the seventh fighter from Reynoso’s camp that has tested positive for PEDs.

“Six fighters. I’m scratching my head, going, ‘Somebody is guilty in that camp. Somebody is.’ I’m not sure who they’re going to pin it on. But look, [Jermall] Charlo has a fight tomorrow. He’s very vocal. His brother [Jermell] has been in the ring with Canelo. He felt the power. Until you’re guilty and it’s proven, I can’t really talk about it.

Trainer Eddy Reynoso Under Fire

“But when you have a trainer that has six fighters that test positive, something is going on,” said De La Hoya.

You can tell from the look on Oscar’s face that he’s very suspicious of Eddy Reynoso. Obviously, it’s hard for fans to believe that Reynoso wasn’t aware of who was using in his camp.

Six Fighters who Have Trained with Eddy Reynoso have tested positive for PEDs.

Canelo Alvarez Julio Cesar Martinez Oscar Valdez Jaime Munguia Ryan Garcia Luis Nery

An experienced trainer can tell from looking at the change in their fighter’s physiques and power during camp which ones are on it. When they suddenly become vascular like a cut-up bodybuilder and their physique looks like their early 20s or teens, you know something is up.