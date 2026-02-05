Jai Opetaia Treats Zuffa Like a Belt, Not a Promotion

Jai Opetaia’s comments about signing with Zuffa Boxing focus less on the deal itself and more on what he intends to do with its belt.
Instead of focusing on pay structure or corporate control, Opetaia has spoken about Zuffa as something closer to a sanctioning presence, repeatedly referencing its belt as a career target rather than the company behind it.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Opetaia described the move as significant but avoided detailing the mechanics of the agreement. He stressed that his manager, not the promotion, is responsible for guiding his career, a distinction that quietly limits Zuffa’s authority over his long term direction. The emphasis stayed on fights and titles rather than on the promotional arrangement itself.
That distinction becomes clearer when Opetaia talks about history. He said he wants to be the first fighter to become undisputed while holding the Zuffa belt, language that treats the organisation’s title as something to be validated through achievement. Rather than positioning himself as a beneficiary of a new boxing structure, Opetaia presents himself as the fighter who gives that structure legitimacy inside the ring.
This approach also shows in how he handled questions about money. Opetaia brushed aside comparisons between Zuffa pay and outside opportunities, saying earnings follow wins rather than being chased early.
That approach matches how Opetaia spoke about his priorities, returning repeatedly to titles rather than pay or structure. Pay comes later.
Even when asked about a possible future fight with David Benavidez, Opetaia spoke without urgency or negotiation talk. He acknowledged the matchup as significant but treated it as part of a longer arc rather than a selling point of the Zuffa move.
Opetaia talks about Zuffa’s belt as a prize to be earned, presenting its value as something created by fighters who are willing to carry it.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Jai Opetaia Closing In on Brandon Glanton Fight for Zuffa
- Dana White Responds to Oscar De La Hoya’s Criticism of Zuffa Boxing
- Dana White Sounds Puzzled by Eddie Hearn’s Outreach
- Nick Ball Unmoved by Height Gap Ahead of Figueroa Fight
- MF Pro Secures DAZN Deal
- James Toney Unimpressed by Oleksandr Usyk and Today’s Heavyweights
Last Updated on 02/05/2026