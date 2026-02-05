Jai Opetaia Treats Zuffa Like a Belt, Not a Promotion

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Opetaia described the move as significant but avoided detailing the mechanics of the agreement. He stressed that his manager, not the promotion, is responsible for guiding his career, a distinction that quietly limits Zuffa’s authority over his long term direction. The emphasis stayed on fights and titles rather than on the promotional arrangement itself.

That distinction becomes clearer when Opetaia talks about history. He said he wants to be the first fighter to become undisputed while holding the Zuffa belt, language that treats the organisation’s title as something to be validated through achievement. Rather than positioning himself as a beneficiary of a new boxing structure, Opetaia presents himself as the fighter who gives that structure legitimacy inside the ring.

This approach also shows in how he handled questions about money. Opetaia brushed aside comparisons between Zuffa pay and outside opportunities, saying earnings follow wins rather than being chased early.

That approach matches how Opetaia spoke about his priorities, returning repeatedly to titles rather than pay or structure. Pay comes later.

Even when asked about a possible future fight with David Benavidez, Opetaia spoke without urgency or negotiation talk. He acknowledged the matchup as significant but treated it as part of a longer arc rather than a selling point of the Zuffa move.

Opetaia talks about Zuffa’s belt as a prize to be earned, presenting its value as something created by fighters who are willing to carry it.