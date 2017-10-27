Jacobs, Miller & Niyazov quotes for Nov.11

In the main event on Saturday, Nov. 11, Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs battle undefeated Luis Arias in a twelve-round middleweight bout at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the action-packed HBO telecast will be super lightweight knockout artists Long Island’s own Cletus Seldin and Roberto Ortiz squaring off in a 10-round bout. In the chief-support bout, exciting heavyweight Jarrell Miller looks to stake his claim on a heavyweight title shot and in his way is Polish giant Mariusz Wach. As part of the stacked undercard, undefeated New York City police officer Dimash “Lightning” Niyazov (12-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a six-round lightweight bout.

DANIEL “Miracle Man” JACOBS

“He has to be super human to beat me and I will be his kryptonite. I don’t think he has the mentality. He talks a lot of trash but when you go in there it’s a different story. Yeah, you can make it sound good outside the ring – you can trash talk and you can try and hype yourself up but it’s a totally different story once you get inside that ring – you get hit then you realize you are in there with a totally different caliber of fighter. I am elite compared to the caliber of opponents he has fought in his professional career. He talks about the amateurs but you can’t talk about amateurs and I don’t know why he’s highlighting his amateur career. I mean, when do we highlight amateur fights at this level – it really doesn’t mean anything now. There are levels to this game and I am going to show him that on November 11.”

JARRELL “Big Baby” MILLER

“All I am focused on right now is Nov. 11th and doing what I do best and that is delivering a knockout when I step back in that ring. I’m very grateful to HBO, Eddie Hearn and Dmitry Salita for this opportunity and I will not disappoint. It took a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice to get to this point and I didn’t do it alone…my team has been with me and my fans. Big Baby is coming….beware.”

DIMASH “Lightning” NIYAZOV

“There are 250 cops in my precinct and about half of them will show up. This guy (points to friend) is a cop in another precinct and he loves boxing and he will come and he will bring a bunch more. Every time I fight in New York he brings his cop friends and I bring my cop friends. Between Long Island and New York City there are 35,000 of us. Each of the other precincts will have about 20 guys there. It’s great support. We are a big family. It is a dream of mine to walk to the ring with hundreds of cops and just me walking down the middle.

“I train every day. I work night shift from 11:00 pm to 8:00 am. And now I am here. I take a little nap after work then I go to the gym. I think my fight is going to make the card. I haven’t fought in New York in a long time and I’m very excited about being on this card. I’ve known Danny since we were 15 training in the Coney Island projects and to see him come up and to become world champion – I am trying to follow his dream.”





Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.

