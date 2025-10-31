Buatsi vs Parker Manchester Preview & Prediction

A pair of 1-loss boxers go at it this Saturday at the Co-op Live Areana in Manchester, England streaming live on DAZN. Zach Parker is riding a 4-fight winning streak heading into this bout. Joshua Buatsi is coming off a loss in a two-way battle with Callum Smith. Will the rise in weight for Zach Parker be an issue? Will the wear and tear of the Callum Smith back and forth affair show in this fight against Zack Parker? Will get answers to these questions and more once the final bell is rung.

Joshua Buatsi has faced a better string of opponents overall regardless of his last loss. Zach Parker’s best opposition came in a loss to John Ryder. Parker was unable to carry on due to a hand injury. By no means is this boxing podcaster claiming Buatsi’s resume is ultra deep. He does have more quality victories, and he was very competitive in a losing effort to Callum Smith. One scorecard read 119 to 110 which was ridiculous. The two others 7-5 and 8-4 were more on par to what took place in the ring. Parker has competed at light heavyweight just not in with this level of fighter.

Leaning heavily towards Buatsi as far being the winner on Saturday. At the same time, the betting odds are a bit wide. If you believe Buatsi will feel the effects of his rumble with Callum Smith, Zach Parker can be had for around +400 all the way up to +520. Assuming the belief is Zach Parker wins by decision nets around +890. Joshua Buatsi by decision is +190 and by KO -167. Clearly the odds makers think the fight has a great chance of ending inside of 12 rounds in Joshua’s favor. This boxing junkie sees a close fight as far as competitiveness within the rounds, but a clean win for Joshua Buatsi somewhere in the 8-4 or 9-3 ballpark.

My Official Prediction is Joshua Buatsi by decision.

Side Note: Don’t miss the 50-50 matchup between rising prospect Bradley Rea versus fringe contender Lyndon Arthur on the undercard. My Pick: Arthur in a slight upset

