Is Opetaia’s Reign Over? Nyika Thinks So

David Nyika says he’s been training for IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia’s style for a long time, and he’ll be ready to dethrone him this Wednesday, January 8th, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia.

Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) has a style that Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) knows like the back of his hand, having seen it many times in his amateur days. He’s also sparred with Opetaia and has found the chinks in his armor that he’ll be ready to take advantage of when they square off on Wednesday night.

Training For Opetaia

Opetaia-Nyika will be shown live on DAZN. It’s a fight that will show whether Opetaia is the real thing or just another hype job who built his record on largely lower-level opposition. His only two notable wins came against an old, past-his-best 39-year-old Mairis Briedis, and he did not look good in either of their fights.

The only thing you can say is that Opetaia is fortunate that he caught Briedis at the tail end of his career rather than the beginning or middle stages because it wouldn’t have gone well for him.

The 6’6″ Nyika is a replacement for Huseyin Cinkara, who pulled out with an injury. Luckily, Nyika was available to save the card.