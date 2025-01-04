Haney ROASTS Lopez: “You’re Begging for a Fight!”

Devin Haney fired back at Teofimo Lopez on social media, telling him he’s been “begging” him for a fight. This was a response from Haney to Teofimo calling him a “punk b****” on X after he’d informed his followers that he was returning to the ring in March.

Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) might be a bit unhappy with Haney for refusing the $2.4 million offer made to him for a fight for his WBO light welterweight belt. Haney likely got far more than that for his recent fight against Ryan Garcia on April 20th, so why he chose not to accept it is understandable.

Broner, Farmer, Or Ortiz

We’ve since learned today from BLK Prime that Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will be fighting on March 25th on their streaming service. Although they didn’t say against who, these are the rumored names that are under consideration for Devin’s next fight:

– Tevin Farmer

– Jamaine Ortiz

– Adrien Broner

Jamaine would be the riskiest of the three and the least likely one to be chosen by Haney. If BLK Prime wants to ensure they get a return on the money they’re paying Haney, they’ll need Broner or a more relevant contender. Farmer and Jamaine aren’t well known enough to attract fan interest to want to pay to see Haney fight on PPV on BLK Prime.

It’s interesting that Haney is dismissing Teofimo so quickly because he’s an opponent that would guarantee a high amount of interest from hardcore boxing fans. It would be a risky fight, but it would bring in PPV buys.

Teo got the nerve to try offer somebody something but he out here begging.. I told that nigga he gone fight for peanuts long as he with bob! I’m making real MONEY — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 5, 2025