Haney Vanishes From the Spotlight: BLK Prime Fight Confirmed

Devin Haney will be fighting next on BLK Prime on March 25th. It was announced on BLK Prime’s social media account today.

This isn’t a good move for Haney. If he wants to be seen by fans, he should be fighting on one of the major networks, like DAZN or ESPN. Retreating to BLK Prime will keep him hidden. What a downfall. Poor Devin.

Hopefully, he can resurrect his career at some point because it doesn’t look good right now. That loss to Ryan Garcia hit him harder than I thought. He could end up on skidrow if he doesn’t pull himself out.

Father Knows Best?

Devin’s career has been in freefall since his 12-round majority decision loss to Ryan last year. Haney initiated an unpopular lawsuit against Garcia after the fight and has taken massive criticism over that move.

That made him look weak in the eyes of a lot of fans. Fans want to know if this were Dev’s dad, Bill Haney’s brilliant decision for him to fight on BLK Prime. If so, why would he want to put Devin behind a paywall that would isolate him from the public unless he was facing a scrub?

Instead of getting back in the ring, Devin has been inactive, doing nothing to redeem himself. Now, Haney will be fighting on BLK Prime, and he’s not likely to be seen by many fans on that streaming service. If it’s placed on PPV, as it likely will, the numbers will be low unless Haney fights a popular fighter.

The opponent for the former two-division world champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) hasn’t been named, but he’s obviously not going to take a dangerous guy when he still has the chance of fighting a well-paying rematch with Ryan in 2025. Devin can’t afford to get beaten before the rematch.

Terence Crawford fought on BLK Prime PPV three years ago against David Avanesyan. The fight reportedly sold for $39.99. If Devin’s fight on March 25th goes for the same prime, some fans might be interested in purchasing the event if he faces someone good.